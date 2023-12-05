Conor McGregor supports Senator Sharon Keogan in an impassioned post

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor has actively taken an interest in and opined on the politics of his native country of Ireland.

The most recent topic of contention has been Ireland's immigration policy. There was widespread unrest and riots in the capital city of Dublin after three children were stabbed outside a primary school and rumor spread that the perpetrator was an immigrant.

Conor McGregor's latest post commended a speech by Senator Sharon Keogan that suggested the founding of an airport task force to filter out immigrants.

"Bravo! I am for every one of @SenatorKeogan suggestions! I love the idea of a new taskforce founded and stationed at our airports. Good in. Bad out. Color or creed does not factor. Good may enter. Bad must leave. For the benefit of all... Although I do not connect crime with migration entirely, I think unfair to do so overall, I do think national security is above all."

However, 'The Notorious' maintained that he was not against immigrants and regularly worked with them.

"I myself know and engage and train with so many immigrants on a personal and professional level who are decent, hard working, salt of the earth people, that now call Ireland home, who are truly affected by the recent events and all wish for the same thing. We need change for all the good inhabitants of Ireland. I feel the protocols suggested here can do just that! The safety of our inhabitants and our visitors the most important thing right now! Bravo, Senator Keogan"

Check out Conor McGregor's full comments in his post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor backs himself for Irish presidency after Elon Musk's post

Tesla founder and tech billionaire Elon Musk chimed in on a recent post from Conor McGregor explaining his competition if he were to run for the Irish presidency.

After Musk expressed his belief saying McGregor could take the opposition on, 'Notorious' himself spoke about taking his chances. He explained the nomination process and called for various reforms that he would introduce.

"I’d fancy my chances Elon, 100%... I’d just be happy with absolute transparency and consultation to the public. Currently there is none. Not an iota. False promises come around the time of election and then it is literally straight ignorance into the face thereafter. It’s disgusting... It’s power/greed, the aim. I feel if a power swap happened today, the situation would simply reverse... Me, I’d clean the fuckin’ dail if it meant our issues were heard and corrected and the public were consulted in these decisions. A true democracy!"

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet