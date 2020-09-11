Conor McGregor tested by USADA despite retirement; Calls out "juice head" Nate Diaz

Earlier in the year, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts once again, despite only having made his UFC return in January against Donald Cerrone.

Now seemingly enjoying his life outside of the Octagon, with his family and even by keeping up with his training regime, Conor McGregor was left surprised on a family vacation after a visit from The United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Conor McGregor tested by USADA while being on vacation

Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying his life outside of the Octagon and as it stands, things have taken a complete 180-degree turn in terms of the plans the former UFC Double Champion had for himself in 2020.

While McGregor intended on keeping himself busy throughout the year, the COVID-19 pandemic put his plans on hold and eventually forced the former UFC Lightweight Champion to retire from the sport yet again. However, on Friday, The Notorious One tweeted out that he was left surprised by a visit from USADA on his yacht.

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

The former two-division UFC Champion took to Twitter and questioned the UFC on why the USADA gave him a visit on his yacht, despite Conor McGregor confirming his retirement, shortly after his 46-second win over Donald Cerrone. But, the Irishman wasn't hesitant of being tested and he confidently claimed that "it's all natural here".

On the same Twitter thread, Conor McGregor also took a shot at his arch-rival Nate Diaz, by labelling him as a "juice head rat(s)". McGregor's latest callout was made days after he took a shot at both Nate and his brother Nick Diaz, who is reportedly set for his return in 2021.

Juice head rats @NateDiaz209 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

In the past, Conor McGregor has had his issues with Nate Diaz and matter of fact even with Nick, who was part of his brother's team during both of his clashes against the Irishman in the UFC. It remains to be seen if Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon or not, despite him still being under the USADA testing pool and if he is aiming for a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz.