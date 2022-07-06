The last time Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson beat an active UFC fighter was in 2016

To find Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson's most recent win against an active UFC fighter, you have to go all the way back to 2016.

The Irishman's last UFC win was in early 2020 against Donald Cerrone. However, the MMA has recently retired. This means that McGregor's last win against an active UFC fighter was Nate Diaz in August 2016.

'El Cucuy' is in a similar situation, with wins against Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee prior to his recent bleak form. However, Cerrone is retired and the other two names are no longer currently competing in the UFC. Hence, his last win against an active UFC fighter was against Rafael dos Anjos by decision in 2016.

McGregor famously became a two-division UFC champion by beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, three months after his rematch with Diaz. However, Alvarez is now competing in ONE Championship, meaning his latest win against an active UFC fighter came against the Stockton native.

'Notorious' suffered a defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and lost back-to-back fights against Dustin Poirier in his last three fights. Ferguson is also in poor form, winning just once in his last five UFC outings.

'El Cucuy' lost to some very tough opponents, such as Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler.

Neither fighter has a fight booked. Many believe a fight between Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor would make perfect sense, given the current form of both martial artists.

Michael Bisping would like to see Conor McGregor fight Tony Ferguson

Both Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor desperately need to start winning in the UFC. This has led many to speculate about a potential fight between the two athletes.

One of those speculators is Michael Bisping, with the former UFC champion stating that the bout "makes sense" for both fighters. Bisping believes that the fight will also go down well with the fans and it's a contest 'The Count' recommends. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated:

"It makes sense for both of them. They’re both kind of struggling lately. They’re both big names in the [UFC lightweight] division. They’re both old-school names. And they’re both fan-friendly. They’re both fighters that people like to tune in and watch. So, makes a lot of sense if you ask me – Tony Ferguson 'El Cucuy' taking on 'The Notorious'."

Watch Bisping discuss the fight below (around the 14:42 mark):

The two have never fought each other in the past, despite both being in the UFC for a long time. However, at what looks like the tailend of their careers, it seems like the perfect moment for the UFC to make this bout happen.

