Conor McGregor trolled by Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter - "Stick to cooking"

Ali Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor's fighting days are well and truly behind him. The Irishman recently took to Twitter to share a clip of himself enjoying a lavish meal on his multi-million dollar luxury yacht.

Responding to the tweet, Abdelaziz jibed at the former two-division UFC champion by claiming that he should "stick to cooking" because he is no longer a good fighter:

"Stick to cooking because you’re not good in fighting anymore meat and potatoes."

Check out the tweet below:

McGregor and Abdelaziz have been at loggerheads since the beginning of the Irish fighter's intense rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018, which later culminated in a fight the same year.

Nurmagomedov is managed by Abdelaziz and the high-profile manager made his dislike for McGregor known in the build-up to their showdown.

What's holding Conor McGregor back from beginning preparations for his next fight?

Of late, Abdelaziz and several others have trolled McGregor for his prolonged absence from the sport, taking a dig at the Irishman for enjoying luxuries he's able to afford being the highest earning UFC fighter in the world instead of grinding it out at the gym.

One thing that people must understand is that Conor McGregor is still not medically cleared to compete and won't be able to fight right now, even if he wants to.

The Dubliner is yet to fully recover from the leg break he suffered last year and hasn't been allowed to start sparring yet. However, McGregor is expected to return to the cage by the end of the year.

Upon his return, there are a host of big names in the UFC waiting to fight the former lightweight champ. Although McGregor could choose to fight just about anyone he wants by virtue of being the biggest star in the sport, boxing legend Mike Tyson feels he should first fight a few lower-ranked opponents to get his mojo back.

During a recent conversation with Henry Cejudo, Tyson said:

"You get your experience down, three more fights, you feel good. The last two guys are really qualified opponents, now you go back out there. I'm a strong believer that after a defeat you should do a couple of fights to get your feet wet. Conor, I think you should build your confidence up and go do what you do, win excitingly."

