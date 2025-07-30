Conor McGregor trolling Ilia Topuria with hilarious face-swapped photo edit sends fans into frenzy: "This fight would generate 100M"

Conor McGregor took aim at Ilia Topuria with a cheeky photo edit that set MMA Twitter on fire. In an Instagram story, McGregor posted a shot of himself sporting a new mohawk hairstyle aboard his yacht, but with Topuria’s face swapped in.Check out the X post below:McGregor’s post also seemed to take a jab at what many see as Topuria’s habit of mimicking his rise, style, and persona. The image triggered a series of replies from fans, ranging from laughter to calls for a fight between the two. One fan wrote:&quot;This fight would generate 100M.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Topturo [McGregor's mocking name for Topuria] wants to be like us so bad lmao.&quot;&quot;Ilia would ruin Conor.&quot;&quot;Connor vs Ilia at the white house, coming your way.&quot;&quot;Nah, Ilia has to go weightlifting first, can't jump the timeline.&quot;&quot;This is pretty funny, but he would get slept so hard by Ilia lol.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Conor McGregor's new post trolling Ilia Topuria. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Topuria has never been shy about calling out McGregor, and the Irishman has responded in kind, mostly through jabs online. However, the idea of a McGregor fight with Topuria is still a fantasy.They fight in different divisions, and McGregor hasn’t been active since July 2021. That being said, between Topuria’s unbeaten run and McGregor’s unmatched star power, several fans see the potential of a blockbuster clash.When Conor McGregor congratulated Ilia Topuria on his win with a subtle digConor McGregor took to social media to react to Ilia Topuria's knockout win against Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 with a playful dig. He also threw in a jab at Paddy Pimblett, referencing Topuria’s past insults toward the Liverpudlian.That tweet was deleted within hours, but not before fans screenshotted and dissected every word. The post hinted at respect for Topuria’s rise but also carried undertones of ownership. McGregor pointed out that the belts Topuria now holds once belonged to him.He took to X and wrote:“Congrats on winning my old titles, Ilia! He said he's gonna rest his b*lls on Paddy[’s] head too hahah, fair play. Good LW [lightweight] scrap that one is as well imo [in my opinion]. UFC is back? Or still missing something? 3 KOs back-to-back is very good. No one can deny the knockout. I like [Topuria].”Check out the X post below: