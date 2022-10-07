Conor McGregor UFC ranking: What is the Irishman's latest lightweight ranking?

Conor McGregor now sits 12th in the lightweight rankings, with Damir Ismagulov leapfrogging the former two-weight champion.

Since 'The Notorious' last fought at UFC 264, his fanbase has constantly wondered when or if the Irishman will return to the sport. However, with his return date still unknown, McGregor continues to fall in the rankings.

McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC after losing back-to-back bouts against Dustin Poirier. His most recent loss also left the Irishman sidelined for a considerable amount of time after suffering a leg injury during the bout.

Watch the highlights of McGregor's latest loss here:

It's no surprise that Conor McGregor is dropping in the UFC rankings. The Irishman last beat Donald Cerrone in 2020, who retired from professional MMA after losing six out of his last seven UFC outings.

'The Notorious' has been overtaken by Damir Ismagulov, who has only lost once in his entire professional MMA career. Since joining the UFC, Ismagulov has beaten all five of his opponents, most recently beating Guram Kutateladze via split decision. The 31-year-old will now take on Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland later this year.

Conor McGregor currently has no scheduled return date since losing to Dustin Poirier last year.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full details: Damir Ismagulov puts his 19-fight winning streak on the line vs. Arman Tsarukyan on UFC's final card of 2022.Full details: bit.ly/3LPfmnq Damir Ismagulov puts his 19-fight winning streak on the line vs. Arman Tsarukyan on UFC's final card of 2022.Full details: bit.ly/3LPfmnq https://t.co/NMbIBxJp81

When did Conor McGregor last beat an active UFC opponent?

Despite Conor McGregor still being one of the biggest names in the MMA world, the Irishman hasn't beaten an active UFC opponent since getting the better of Dustin Poirier back in 2014 at UFC 178: Johnson vs. Cariaso.

McGregor has obviously beaten opponents after 2014, but none of these fighters are currently competing in the UFC. Since winning at UFC 178, 'The Notorious' has gotten the better of Dennis Siver, Chad Mendes, José Aldo, Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone.

Despite McGregor's latest win against an active UFC opponent coming against Dustin Poirier, the American has had the last laugh in their most recent bouts. Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round of their fight at UFC 257 and also won via doctors stoppage after the very first round at UFC 264 in 2021.

Since defeating Poirier at UFC 178: Johnson vs. Cariaso, McGregor has also suffered defeats at the hands of Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Outside of MMA, the Irishman also lost against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

Poll : 0 votes