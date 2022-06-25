Conor McGregor urged to not "close the door" on MMA with Floyd Mayweather rematch, per Aljamain Sterling 

Conor McGregor can do whatever he wants and challenge Floyd Mayweather for a rematch, according to Aljamain Sterling. However, the bantamweight champion does not want the Irishman to give up on MMA without correcting what has been a poor recent record.

There have been rumors of a rematch between McGregor and the former boxing champion. An Instagram post, which has since been deleted, has fans excited. The post had an image of 'Notorious' punching 'Money' in their first encounter in 2017, with the caption "I accept."

The rumors were interesting enough for Sterling to weigh in on the matter. In his most recent YouTube video, 'Funk Master' spoke about a potential rematch between McGregor and Mayweather:

“I would watch it. I just think I would like to see Conor get a win first [in MMA] before just saying, 'You know, I’m out,' before going to boxing. Because like why close the door like that, the way that you’re doing... Two losses, a broken leg, but again, he’s Conor McGregor, he can do whatever the f**k he wants.”

Watch Aljamain Sterling talk about McGregor vs. Mayweather 2 in the video below:

The former two-division UFC champion and Mayweather met back in 2017 in a bout dubbed 'The Money Fight'. The contest was preceded by a media world tour, where McGregor took centerstage due to his abilities on the mic. The fight itself took place in Las Vegas and was a commercial success. Mayweather won via 10th-round TKO.

UFC @ufc #ConorMcGregor #FloydMayweather THE FINAL FACE OFF OH MY LORD TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE EPIC!!!!!! #MayweatherMcGregor THE FINAL FACE OFF OH MY LORD TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE EPIC!!!!!! #MayweatherMcGregor #ConorMcGregor #FloydMayweather https://t.co/SWtRSdtOqJ

McGregor is currently in the process of recovering from the leg injury that he suffered at UFC 264 almost a year ago. His trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier ended after one round due to him not being able to continue.

Aljamain Sterling on the first Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather encounter

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion also took a look at the first meeting between the Irishman and Mayweather. In Sterling’s opinion, Conor McGregor was targeting body parts instead of the head, which didn't meet the judges’ approval.

Sterling also felt that McGregor’s punches were not hitting the head but landing on his opponent's gloves and arms. While this does damage, such punches do not carry the same value in boxing as they perhaps do in MMA.

As per 'Funk Master', McGregor wasn't awarded rounds on the judges' scorecards due to this lack of clean hits. In reality, however, the Irishman was awarded at least one round by all three of the judges, with one judge giving 'Notorious' three rounds.

