Conor McGregor urges people to take up New Year's resolution that the ex-UFC champ guarantees they "will not regret"

Conor McGregor appears to be in good spirits, and he recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer some advice to his fans and followers.

'The Notorious' has been a lifelong martial artist, and has always spoken about his admiration for the various aspects of the game. Although he is most well-known for his striking ability, he is certainly capable in other disciplines of mixed martial arts.

McGregor took to X to advise his followers to pick up martial arts in some form, writing:

"Let this new year be the year you join a martial arts gym and begin to learn the fighting arts. You will not regret."

McGregor, who is preparing to make a comeback to combat sports in 2024, also gave some insight into what he has been upto.

In an earlier tweet, he wrote:

"Gym, home, gym, home, gym, home!"

The former two-division UFC champion appears to be excited to make his comeback, and seems to be in a mentally healthy state, particularly as it pertains to competition.

He is expected to face Michael Chandler in his comeback bout, as the two coached opposite each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. While the bout has not been made official yet, Conor McGregor has gone on to state that he will be returning to the UFC octagon during International Fight Week on June 29, and he will indeed face Chandler.

If there is truth to his words, fans can likely expect an official announcement soon.

Ariel Helwani says Conor McGregor "pushed" for UFC 300, UFC decided against it

Given McGregor's superstar status, many fans thought that his comeback would be scheduled for the marquee UFC 300 card. McGregor's announcement, however, revealed that his comeback would be during International Fight Week in late June.

Ariel Helwani recently added some context to the situation. The journalist took to X to clarify that 'The Notorious' had indeed "pushed" to make a return at UFC 300, but the UFC thought it better to have the Irishman headline a different card altogether.

Helwani wrote:

"International Fight Week is in fact slated for June 29 in Vegas. First time that IFW will be in June. It’s usually that first or second Saturday in July. McGregor wanted to fight at 300. He pushed hard for it. He was ready, I’m told. But after meeting with the brass last week they settled on June 29."

