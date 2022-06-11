Conor McGregor "very, very capable" of beating Charles Oliveira, claims Michael Chandler - "He can get himself in a position to win that title"

Michael Chandler recently stated that Conor McGregor can get the better of Charles Oliveira if they ever fight.

Chandler has himself been looking to fight McGregor for a while now. He has said that he has fought for the title already, and a clash with McGregor is up there with him getting a shot at UFC gold.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, 'Iron' opined that the winner of a potential fight between him and McGregor could put themselves in a favorable position to fight for the belt if the proposed Charles Oliveira-Islam Makhachev title fight falls through. To add to that, the former Bellator champion believes 'Notorious' is very likely to beat 'do Bronx':

"Conor is the guy. He beats me, he goes right into a title shot. I'm the guy who has fought for the title. I'm the guy who's knocking on the door, chomping at the bit right there... Conor, he can get himself in a position to win that title, which I think he's very, very capable of beating Oliveira."

Watch Michael Chandler talk to TMZ Sports:

Chandler challenged for the UFC belt at UFC 262 when he fought Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. He lost that fight despite a strong start.

Meanwhile, Oliveira defended the title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. However, before his UFC 274 clash against Justin Gaethje, he was stripped of the belt for missing championship weight by half a pound. Regardless, the 32-year-old earned an impressive first-round submission win to once again secure his position as the No.1 contender.

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor – The fight to make next?

Conor McGregor has been out of action since suffering a freak leg break in his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman has returned to training and is contemplating a comeback to the octagon later this year.

Michael Chandler is high up on the list of possible opponents for McGregor upon his return. 'Iron' earned a viral front-kick knockout win against Tony Ferguson in his last fight at UFC 274. He wants to fight for the title or a big name opponent for his next outing.

Both Chandler and McGregor are heavy-handed strikers with vicious knockout power. To add to that, Conor McGregor's star power will always draw the fans' attention. A fight between the duo will be a great spectacle for the UFC faithful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far