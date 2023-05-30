Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to coach opposing sides of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which will debut later today. Although the fight date has not been announced, the two will meet in the octagon sometime later this year. The former double champ, who has not fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264, discussed his return ahead of the series premiere.

Speaking with Megan Olivi on the UFC's official YouTube channel, 'The Notorious' stated:

"[It's] not only just a return - the greatest return in combat sports, this is going to be. I'm going to kick this guy in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place and that's what I'm aiming for."

McGregor continued:

"I'm aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent and you're going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you're going to see a visual of a head hanging off. I'm excited for that and I'm motivated for that. Steady making my way towards it."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on Michael Chandler below (starting at the 3:40 mark):

McGregor has been inactive since breaking his leg at UFC 264 nearly two years ago. While he has fallen out of the rankings altogether, his starpower places him one strong victory away from a title opportunity. Defeating Chandler, who is currently the No.5-ranked lightweight, will likely give the former double champ one more opportunity to capture UFC gold.

Conor McGregor shares why he will face Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor could have had any nearly any fighter serve as the opposing coach on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Michael Chandler will coach opposite 'The Notorious', setting him up for a massive payday when the two clash in the octagon. The former double champ shared why 'Iron' made sense as an opponent, stating:

"He's put on some exciting fights. He's eager. He's willing to fight. He's a gamer. And he's not a bad fighter either. I'm happy with the opponent. I don't actually care. I accepted this show. It was me and Chandler so again it doesn't bother me."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on Michael Chandler below (starting at the 4:13 mark):

McGregor noted that he is hoping to be more consistent and active in the octagon. He has fought just four times in the nearly seven years since becoming double champ at UFC 205.

Poll : 0 votes