Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker is a possibility, says Chael Sonnen

Conor McGregor has been out of action since suffering a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last year. The Irishman is reportedly set to return to the octagon later this year and Chael Sonnen believes a potential fight against Dan Hooker is a possibility.

Hooker is coming off an unsuccessful move down to the featherweight division and has publicly stated that he intends to return to lightweight. Sonnen claimed that the Kiwi's return to 155lbs is "great news", saying:

“Dan Hooker is returning to one-hundred-fifty-five pounds. That’s great news. Look, in the business side of your career there’s times you’re gonna take big risks. But then you must learn from them. Hooker is fifty-five pounder. What’s going be next for him?"

Soon after, the former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger claimed to have an inside scoop, adding:

"Let’s just give that a minute. We’ve just got this information. The former number five guy is returning to the division. I’ll share with you little inside scoop. I know Dan Hooker’s name is on the shortlist of possible opponents for McGregor’s return.”

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss a potential McGregor vs. Hooker bout below:

Conor McGregor has won just one fight since 2016, a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. He has previously stated that he is eyeing a title fight upon his return to the octagon and has teased potential fights against reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, as well as UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Conor McGregor could fight a welterweight nobody’s talking about, according to Chael Sonnen

In one of his previous videos, Chael Sonnen presented another potential opponent for Conor McGregor's return. ‘The American Gangster’ entertained the idea of McGregor fighting Michael Chiesa.

Sonnen said that Chiesa should fight the Irishman as there is some history between them. He brought back the bus incident at the Barclays Center when 'The Notorious' threw a dolly at the bus window, hurting 'The Maverick' in the process.

“I think that there’s a story there… I’ve always thought there was a story there that should be told. But neither guy has told it. Neither guy’s manager told it, neither camp has told it, no trainers have told it… But that’s the match. That’s a very interesting match from a stylistic standpoint. That checks a lot of boxes.”

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss a potential McGregor vs. Chiesa matchup below:

