Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman: Height, weight and reach comparison

After conquering two weight classes, Conor McGregor has his sights set on a third belt – Kamaru Usman's welterweight crown.

During an interview on The Mac Life's YouTube Channel, 'Notorious' expressed interest in a title fight against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' on his UFC return:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and [Kamaru] Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute."

Watch McGregor talk about a potential Usman fight on The Mac Life below:

While the idea of capturing a third UFC title may be intriguing, not many believe that a fight against Usman would favor the Irishman, who once competed at 145 lb.

Let's take a look at the statistical comparisons between the two UFC stars to see who would be at a physical advantage should the fight ever happen in the future.

Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman: Height comparison

According to the UFC's website, McGregor stands 69 inches tall, which comes to 5'9 or 1.75 meters.

Kamaru Usman's athlete profile on the UFC website shows that the 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is 72 inches tall, which is 6'0 or 1.82 meters.

It appears that Usman is four inches taller than 'Notorious', which favors the welterweight champion.

Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman: Weight comparison

The UFC requires its athletes to weigh in under a specified limit before the fights, depending on the weight class in which they compete. However, fighters rehydrate and weigh distinctly more on the day of the bout.

Furthermore, they may walk around a lot heavier between fights when not in training camp. In the case of McGregor and Usman, the welterweight champion is clearly the bigger and heavier individual, when not in camp as well as on the day of the fight.

According to the UFC, Conor McGregor weighs around 156 lb on the official scales before his fights. However, the Irishman confirmed during a fan Q&A session late last year that he now weighs 85 kg, which comes to around 187 lb, two pounds above the UFC middleweight limit.

Kamaru Usman is around 169 lb on weigh-in day as per the UFC website. While Usman's current walk-around weight is not known, color commentator Joe Rogan stated during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that the welterweight champion weighs over 200 lb shortly after making championship weight.

Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman: Reach comparison

Kamaru Usman holds a reach of 76 inches. This gives him a two-inch reach advantage over the Irish superstar, who has a reach of 74 inches.

Looking at these stats, it's clear that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is the real winner in every department.

Kamaru Usman is currently one of the most dominant champions in the UFC and sits atop the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings. The Nigerian-born fighter has successfully defended his welterweight gold five times since becoming champion.

Meanwhile, the Irishman hasn't held a title since 2018 when he was stripped of the lightweight gold due to inactivity.

Edited by Aziel Karthak