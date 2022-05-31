Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz - Josh Thomson suggests recipe for huge UFC event

Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal are some of the most popular names in combat sports and some of the biggest draws in the UFC right now.

Josh Thomson wants the promotion to organize a blockbuster non-title pay-per-view event with Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and the Diaz brothers. 'The Punk' claimed that an event with these four names would attract a lot of eyeballs and generate massive revenue for the promotion.

Thomson suggested that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz settle their rivalry in a trilogy fight headlining the aforementioned PPV event while Nick Diaz fights Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title in the co-main event.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, he said:

"Those two fights right there would be huge draws, you know. You put those two fights on, I mean I know you can main event them on their own yeah but let's say you have Conor and Nate as the main event and you've got Nick and Masvidal as the co-main and whoever else you put on there, no one will give a f**k. It doesn't matter what the rest of your card is, it could be all the 12 and 12 fighters, no one would care. They'd all buy the pay-per-view, absolutely."

Nick Diaz reveals timeline for octagon return

Nick Diaz is looking to return to the octagon this year. The Stockton native recently stated that he hopes to fight again by the end of the year. After six years away from the sport, Diaz returned to the cage last year and took on Robbie Lawler in a rematch.

Although he lost via TKO in the third round, Diaz put up a good showing considering he's been out for so long. During a recent interaction with TMZ, the 38-year-old claimed he doesn't wish to be a part of regular matchups anymore and only wishes to partake in big fights henceforth.

Nick Diaz even stated that he wants to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title and believes he can beat 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. He said:

"If I’m going to fight, I want to fight for the title... Just skip all the mess. I don’t need to go in there and get my a** whooped by one of the young guys, anyway – and it’s not that I won’t win. It’s just not motivating to fight somebody that’s – I want to fight for the title. I’m 38 years old...I think I’ll beat him [Usman]."

