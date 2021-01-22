UFC 257 weigh-ins: Conor McGregor weighs in first, makes 155 pounds easily

Conor McGregor successfully made weight at UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 official weigh-ins. He tipped the scale at 155 pounds, ahead of his fight against Poirier which is scheduled on January 23 at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

'The Notorious', who recently claimed that he is not concerned regarding his weight cut, was the first one to hit the scale. "That's 155. Championship weight" roared McGregor after making weight.

Dustin Poirier was the second fighter to come on, as 'The Diamond' weighed one pound heavier than McGregor at 156. Neither of the fighters looked drained on the weighing scale.

Conor McGregor appeared to be in a fantastic shape at 155, and looked more shredded than he did in his previous lightweight bouts. He is coming off an impressive first-round victory against Donald Cerrone which took place in January of 2020. Poirier, on the other hand, scored a win over Dan Hooker in a five-round slugfest in June last year.

Both men will be competing in a highly-anticipated bout that is likely to shape the future of the UFC lightweight division.

Conor McGregor wants have a stint at 155

In an interview with TheMacLife, Conor McGregor had stated that he wants to have a stint in the 155-pound weight class

"I would like to put a stint in at 155 pounds, for sure. I came into the UFC as a featherweight and I went through the division. I gave it my all in that division and I tore through it like a chainsaw through butter. Interim title, then unified title. Then, I went up and reached for greater heights, went to the lightweight division, became lightweight champion and became the first dual-weight champion in the company’s history," said McGregor.

McGregor has competed as a featherweight for majority of his career in the UFC. The 32-year-old Irish fighter moved two weight classes up after unifying the featherweight championship in 2015 to challenge Nate Diaz in the welterweight division.

Conor McGregor's fight opposite Dustin Poirier will only be his third lightweight bout in the UFC, having fought Eddie Alvarez and Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

He is 1-1 at the weight class currently.