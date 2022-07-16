How many sizes does Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey come in and how much do they cost?

Conor McGregor's whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey is currently available in eight different countries: Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Russia, Poland, and South Africa.

Most stores will have three different sizes of the whiskey. It can be bought in 750ml, 1L and 1.5L bottles. The prices obviously change depending on the size of the bottle. However, the smallest will usually be around $30 (£25 or €29) with the largest going for around $54 (£45 or €53). The middle option is usually around $4 (£3.37 or €3.97) more than the 750ml bottle.

Most local stores will sell Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, so you should have no issues finding the popular whiskey brand. The beverage has been heavily promoted by its founder, Conor McGregor. The Irishman is often included in advertising campaigns and even promotes the brand on his personal social media accounts.

'Notorious' also made sure that Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey was an official sponsor of the UFC when facing Khabib Nurmagomedov in their infamous UFC 229 bout. The event was the largest selling pay-per-view in UFC history, meaning the business move worked out well.

How much did Conor McGregor sell Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey company for?

Back in April 2021, Conor McGregor sold a majority stake of his company to Proximo Spirits, who already owned a minority stake in the brand. The deal was reportedly worth $600 million (£430m) at the time.

However, McGregor had to split the $600 million with his fellow business partners, Audie Attar and Ken Austin. Even if the money was split three ways, the former UFC champion would have walked away with around $200 million dollars before tax.

The Irishman also owns a bar in Dublin, Ireland called The Black Forge Inn, which has attracted attention from several celebrities since its opening. Dan Bilzerian was one notable attendee of the Irish pub.

McGregor is now known just as much for business deals as he is for fighting, with the former UFC champion's net worth reaching a staggering $200 million dollars. This number obviously includes the money earned from his MMA and boxing bouts. However, the business side of his life is also a major factor in the Irishman's success.

