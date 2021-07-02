Does Conor McGregor's partner Dee Devlin attend all his fights?

Conor McGregor's fiancee Dee Devlin has been a staunch supporter of the Irishman since he began his MMA journey in 2008. Over the course of McGregor's UFC career so far, Devlin has attended almost all of his fights inside the octagon.

Devlin has stood alongside Conor McGregor through thick and thin. Even before the Dubliner was signed under the UFC banner, Devlin used to take care of McGregor's day-to-day chores. In an interview with VIP Magazine in 2013, 'The Notorious' spoke about Devlin's pivotal role in his success:

“Every day since I started in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her.”

Dee Devlin has accompanied Conor McGregor to his training camps across the globe. She continues to assist in taking care of the logistical needs of the former champion's fight camps.

"This is what Conor does so I’m definitely all in. I’m 100% on his team, by his side. I help him out in every way I can," Devlin said. "I do his shopping separate from all the others, make sure he has the best stuff and all organic ingredients. I definitely don’t keep distance."

However, it is very unlikely that Devlin will be able to attend Conor McGregor's next fight. The couple recently had their third child, Rian McGregor, in May 2021. Bidding adieu to his fiancee ahead of UFC 264, 'The Notorious' recently posted a heartwarming message via Twitter:

"I'll be back in a few weeks my sweetheart. Just going to bust a man up. Tell the kids daddy loves them."

Tell the kids daddy loves them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEAhm9marg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 25, 2021

Who is Conor McGregor going to fight next?

McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021, at UFC 264. This is going to be their third meeting inside the cage. The two gladiators first met at UFC 178 in 2014 when Conor McGregor decimated Poirier with a first-round KO.

However, it was 'Diamond' who secured the win in their second encounter at UFC 257 earlier this year. Poirier invested in debilitating calf-kicks from the get-go and ultimately secured a career-defining finish in the second round.

Conor McGregor is now seeking to avenge his first TKO loss against the Louisiana native. If victorious, McGregor can most certainly expect a title shot against Charles Oliveira in the fall of 2021.

Charles Oliveira opens up as an underdog against potential opponents Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor:



Charles Oliveira +155 (31/20)

Dustin Poirier -180 (5/9)



Charles Oliveira +145 (29/20)

Conor McGregor -165 (20/33)



(odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/Ea0kJ64FkG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 17, 2021

