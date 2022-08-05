"He's got an internal desire to show that he's the baddest guy on the planet" - Urijah Faber on why he believes Conor McGregor will definitely return to the octagon

Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber were opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 22. The pair never faced off, which is normally what happens at the end of the season. Instead, the duo formed an unlikely friendship.

Faber is one of the greatest fighters to have never won a belt in the UFC — McGregor, on the other hand, is the first double champ in UFC history. Faber, a UFC Hall of Famer and founder of Team Alpha Male, recently sat down with Morning Kombat. Among other things, he discussed McGregor's potential return to the octagon, where he stated (starting at 1:00:01):

"He's got an internal desire to show that he's the baddest guy on the planet. Now, whether he's been cushioned up a little bit because of all the perks that he has from being the wealthiest athlete in the world, at this point, or for that one year, at least. Who knows, but he still - that doesn't change who you are when you think you're the baddest dude, you know, that's like an internal thing. So, I think he probably will fight, yeah."

Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC soon?

There are many interesting fights involving Conor McGregor to be made. Due to his popularity, almost every fighter wants a bout with McGregor. This is no surprise, as McGregor remains the biggest draw in UFC history.

It could be a while before we see McGregor in the octagon. The UFC star is reportedly set to star in a remake of the 1989 classic film Roadhouse alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. This will mark McGregor's Hollywood debut.

Amazon Studios @AmazonStudios Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House. Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House. https://t.co/AzlHxq7tmL

There have also been talks of Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor II. McGregor's first fight with Mayweather was, by far, the biggest payday of his career. A rematch has much higher financial incentives than any potential UFC fight.

Those talks could easily fall through, but it doesn't seem as if a return to the octagon is McGregor's focus. That could change if McGregor feels that he has something to prove before leaving the sport for good.

The Irishman could likely get a title shot off his name value alone, but the longer he waits, the less likely he is to do so. After all, it has been nearly six years since the future Hall of Famer has won a meaningful fight.

