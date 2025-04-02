Conor McGregor wishes everyone a "Happy World Autism Day," claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "is on this case heavily" after recent meeting

Conor McGregor has shown keen interest in running for the Irish presidential election later this year. Amid his political aspirations in mind, Mcgregor is widely known for his philanthropic efforts. Recently, the Irishman on World Autistic Day showed his support to families affected by autism in Ireland, underscoring that one in 20 school children is affected by the condition, with a noteworthy increase over this past decade.

'The Notorious' also wrote about his discussion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States, about autism and vaccines, showing support for Kennedy's endeavor to inquire into the origins and probable causes of autism.

McGregor's post read:

"Happy World Autism Day everyone! YUP BIG WARREN, IRISH HERO! Let me tell you all something.. Support is coming in a BIG WAY! #REALBACKING #REALIRELAND I had lengthy meetings with @RobertKennedyJr on autism and vaccines while in the USA and it was shocking to say the least. 1 in 20 of our children in Ireland are affected with Autism".

The post further read:

"1 in 20! Staggering! That is over 30,000 families affected, not including extended family and friends who play their role in supporting daily. RFK is on this case heavily and is only warming up! I am in firm support of him in uncovering the full truth on autism and its root cause. There will be major repercussions for what has been done to families across the world, and it will be in our lifetime! You will not mess with parents and their children and get away with it! That is point blank!"

Conor McGregor's X post

Conor McGregor calls for stricter immigration policies and welfare reform in Ireland

Conor McGregor's recent political ambitions have driven him to express strong opinions about Ireland's immigrant policies, claiming that welfare support discourages people from working. He argues that welfare benefits for new migrants exceed minimum wage levels.

The Irishman also highlighted serious national security concerns concerning the menaces posed by these arrivals. He also clarified that his rage is intended towards the Irish government and not migrants, but he urges that tougher action be taken against welfare fraud and criminality:

"I do not blame these people nor have any hatred toward them.Bar those radicalised, deranged, and dangerous. It is the despicable Irish government and its ridiculous systems against the Irish people that I will take down here. €500 a week equates to €12.50 an hour for a 40 hour work week.Minimum wage in Ireland is €13.50 an hour."

He continued:

"There is ZERO incentive for our new to the parish to work whatsoever.UNSUSTAINABLE! As well as dangerous imported elements to our society, we must also stop free loaders.Our safety, as well as our economic health, depends on the removal of both from our country."

Conor McGregor's X post

