Conor McGregor is the worst UFC champion ever? Social media post divides the UFC world

Conor McGregor is widely recognized as one of the most popular and skilled MMA athletes. He has a strong presence in the octagon and a unique personality outside of it.

McGregor has been out of action since his leg injury during a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their lightweight clash in July 2021. Surprisingly, even in his absence, 'The Notorious' still holds the claim to being the sport's biggest superstar.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @WonderbreadMMA, recently shared some statistics about Conor McGregor's career and criticized the former two-division champion, branding him as the worst UFC champion in history.

The post divided fans into opposing camps, sparking passionate debates within the MMA community.

One fan wrote:

"He changed the sport forever and helped bring in more fans to the sport, pretty solid champ imo"

Another wrote:

"His performance was amazing and he helped push MMA forward but let's not pretend he was some incredible champion."

"Bad champ but the UFC needed somebody like Conor. He brought more fans than any other individual fighter ever has"

"He doubled the popularity of the sport. Although, I give debate skill props for going after him."

"Stop hating on the notorious Conor McGregor"

"Sad when you think of how skilled he was in his prime too"

"I think we can all agree on 'Worst Title Reign of All Time'."

When did Conor McGregor become a two-division UFC champion?

Conor McGregor is celebrated for his thrilling fighting style and unforgettable performances. One of his most iconic moments occurred during UFC 205 in November 2016 when he faced Eddie Alvarez.

McGregor, the UFC featherweight champion at that time, challenged Alvarez, the UFC lightweight champion, in a highly anticipated fight. McGregor's performance was close to flawless.

In the first round, he knocked Alvarez down multiple times with his famous left hand. Alvarez survived and attempted takedowns, but 'The Notorious' skillfully defended and clearly won the round. In the second round, McGregor continued to dominate, avoiding Alvarez's strikes and countering effectively.

McGregor's relentless striking in the second round resulted in a TKO victory at 3:04. This win made McGregor the first fighter to hold titles in two different UFC weight classes simultaneously.

