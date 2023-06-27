Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis has made quite a few enemies in the combat sports community, and former UFC title challenger Jake Shields is one of them. Shields is a member of team Diaz, some of McGregor’s fiercest rivals, and took a jibe at Danis on Twitter.

Dillon Danis has been one of McGregor’s grappling coaches and an important training partner. McGregor took him on board to improve his grappling skills all the way back in 2016. The professional alliance flourished into a close friendship and Danis has been involved in most of McGregor’s feuds as an ally.

Recently, ‘El Jefe’ posted a gym photo of him and McGregor on Twitter. Jake Shields posted a witty reply to the photo to roast Danis, who is not exactly a fan-favorite figure.

“You can’t stop the rains,” Dillon Danis wrote.

“Conor hasn’t responded to your texts in 5 years,” Jake Shields commented.

Shields obviously intended to downplay the relationship between McGregor and Danis through his reply. However, The Irishman seems to be training with Danis as the footage of their one-on-one sparring session emerged a few weeks ago, hinting at McGregor’s potential return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis might return to competition in 2023

Conor McGregor’s long leave of absence from competition has left MMA fans questioning his future in the sport. The former two-division UFC champ has not competed since suffering a brutal leg break in his UFC 264 showdown against Dustin Poirier.

On the other hand, Dillon Danis has never found his footing in the sport. Although his grappling skills were reported to rival some of the greatest Jiu-jitsu practitioners, Danis mostly stayed inactive and never elevated himself professionally to a level where he could create a lasting legacy. He last fought in 2019, and has a 2-0 MMA record.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The boys put in some solid work in tonight's episode of The @UltimateFighter ! A little teaser of the FAST games, which'll launch very soon! The boys put in some solid work in tonight's episode of The @UltimateFighter! A little teaser of the FAST games, which'll launch very soon! https://t.co/2HPWgSjtdb

Fast forward to 2023, Conor McGregor is all set to make his grand comeback to the UFC octagon. He is coaching the Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against former Bellator champion and No.5 ranked UFC Lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

TUF coaches typically end up fighting after the season concludes. However, there is a lot of ambiguity surrounding the fight due to McGregor’s USADA situation. Dillon Danis, on the other hand, has two fights left on his Bellator contract. He intends to fight it out in 2023.

