"Like sparring a white belt at your local Tae-Kwon-Do studio" - Fans roast Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis training footage surfaces

As speculation surrounding Conor McGregor's return mounts up, fans have been eagerly awaiting training footage to be released featuring the superstar. While they finally got their wish, the Irishman's one-on-one sparring session with Dillon Danis wasn't well received, leading many to discredit the Brazilian jiu-jitsu Black Belt.

'El Jefe' isn't the most popular amongst the MMA fanbase and the majority of supporters dislike him for his brash nature on social media coupled with his lack of fights. The submission specialist is undefeated inside the cage but hasn't competed in the sport for four years despite arguably being in his prime years.

After receiving a ton of backlash for partying as opposed to preparing for his UFC return, Conor McGregor intended to silence his doubters by releasing sparring footage alongside Dillon Danis—though it only arguably worsened his case.

Though the clip was short, fans still picked apart the video and insisted that Dillon Danis was a less-than-impressive sparring partner. McGregor would have to up his workload and strength of training partners if he wants to compete at the elite level again, according to some social media users.

Others just flat-out targeted Danis by making jokes about the athlete or simply stating how much he 'sucks'.

During his absence from the cage, Danis has been working hard on social media to remain in the spotlight and has done a fairly good job of that. Though jiu-jitsu is his expertise, the 29-year-old has been teasing a move into boxing of late.

What current controversy surrounds Conor McGregor's name?

While many are sitting waiting patiently for Conor McGregor to get his ideas in order and plan a sensational return to the octagon, it seems the UFC athlete can never stray too far away from trouble.

While attending game 4 of the NBA Finals featuring the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, 'The Notorious' was pictured spending time with a woman who later made serious accusations against him.

According to the girl, McGregor and his security forced her into the restroom where 'The Notorious' then attempted to sexually assault her. The fighter has denied all allegations and the supposed victim's story is being picked apart by loyal fans.

MiddleManMedia @middlemanmediaa New released footage shows Conor McGregor hanging out with his r*pe accuser after the alleged incident twitter.com/i/web/status/1… New released footage shows Conor McGregor hanging out with his r*pe accuser after the alleged incident twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0KXlbqhvX9

