"Conor's career is about comebacks" - John Kavanagh believes 'no one' returns from injury better than Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh has hailed Conor McGregor as the king of comebacks. McGregor's head coach claims no one returns from injury better than the former two-division UFC champion.

Kavanagh described how McGregor has always been keen to learn new things about his body and martial arts. He added that the Irishman is always looking to incorporate his newfound knowledge and techniques into his game plan after suffering setbacks.

Kavanagh, who often gives lectures at various educational institutions across Dublin, cites Conor McGregor as an example of how to recover from setbacks. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"I've always used Conor as... I do a little bit of talks with schools, like I go around schools in Dublin. I will always use him as an example of what we can do in life when we get setbacks, there's nobody that comes back better than him. There's nobody who uses losses to fuel himself, to learn new things about his body, learn new things about training and come back and do very well and that's what I try and tell kids is that losing is not final, it's only if you quit that you fail and he's shown that type of spirit that no matter what, he has his wins, he has his losses but he's never going to quit. He always picks himself back up again and goes back in."

Check out Kavanagh's interview with MMA Junkie below:

"We're not MMA training yet" - John Kavanagh talks about Conor McGregor's recovery

Conor McGregor is seemingly eyeing a title fight with Charles Oliveira upon his return to the octagon. Following Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, 'The Notorious' tweeted:

"So what date am I fighting Oliveira?"

However, McGregor must fully recover from the leg injury he suffered earlier this year before returning to competition. According to his coach John Kavanagh, McGregor is yet to start full-fledged MMA training and is only focusing on strength and conditioning at the moment. He added:

"We're not like MMA training yet but he can do all like strength and conditioning and he's being sensible and very approachable."

McGregor is currently serving a medical suspension which bars him from competing in 2021. He is likely to return sometime next year.

