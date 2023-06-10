"Conor’s first win in 5 years" - UFC star Conor McGregor knocks out mascot during Heat vs. Nuggets Game 4, MMA Twitter responds

Conor McGregor recently made an appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Being the superstar he is, 'The Notorious' was invited onto the court to put on a show for the fans, and he obliged. Representing combat sports, Conor McGregor threw a brilliant left hand and knocked out the Mascot for Miami Heat.

Boxing Kingdom @BoxingKingdom14 Conor McGregor brutally KO’d a mascot last night! Conor McGregor brutally KO’d a mascot last night! https://t.co/g33W5D558s

The above-shown clip was quick to generate a lot of responses on Twitter. As always, a section of fans found just the right thing to say to build on great content with hilarity.

@itsokaygriff cracked a jab at the Irishman:

"Conor's first win in 5 years"

(Note: McGregor's last win came in 2020)

@cernLiveYT echoed a similar reaction, but on the more positive side of the spectrum:

"Great to see Conor get a W"

Furthermore, some users refused to believe that the entire thing was scripted. Their faith in the showmanship of Conor McGregor reflected in their comments:

@cassinnk wrote:

"I know this is not scripted, Conor will always be like that"

@turnupbrady wrote:

"Knowing Conor, this wasn't even scripted"

One user painted a picture of irony, comparing what McGregor did to the Heat mascot with what the Denver Nuggets did to Miami Heat.

@ICEEBEAR19 wrote:

"Well that pretty much how the night went #HEATCulture"

Game 4 ended with the Nuggets taking a 3-1 lead in the series after beating Heat 108-95.

Conor McGregor's return to TUF: Key highlights

UFC's The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is well into its 31st season, with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coaching the two teams.

This is also the first time McGregor is immersing himself in any sort of competition after his freak injury during the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Therefore, a lot of his mentality and conditioning for when he returns to the octagon hinges on his stint at TUF.

So far, the season has not been disappointing. McGregor has been seen taking his job as a coach very seriously, guiding his team at all possible junctures. Recently, he shared an inspiring message about his approach to the show:

"I'm trying to keep it playful. I'm trying to be like, this is a spar... So many things go through your head. But just keep it simple...Whatever it is, it is. Let it be. It's going on in the exact same corner across the way...So, it's like whose octagon is it? Yours or this other f**king one guy?"

