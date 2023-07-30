"Conor's side chick's baby daddy" - Colby Covington annihilates Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in scathing UFC 291 prediction

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has, in his own unique way, made predictions for the UFC 291 card set to take place on July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In a profanity-laden tirade, Covington insulted both Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, the two fighters headlining the card. 'Chaos' shared that the main event was not worth the public money and then went on to pick Alex Pereira to emerge victorious against Jan Balchowicz at UFC 291.

"Greetings, nerds and virgins. America's champ is back with America's pick of the week... We have UC 291 coming to you live from Salt Lake City featuring the world's biggest c**k Dustin Poirier taking on the punch-drunk alcoholic duck-lip Gaethje. Dustin would rather fight for a participation trophy than fight for his own dignity and Gaethje's a cross-eyed dumb-f**k. Let's face the facts - you don't want that low IQ alcoholic or Conor's side chick's baby daddy fighting for your hard-earned money. That's why America's pick of the week is none other than Alex Pereira," said Colby Covington.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will compete for the vacant 'BMF' title in the main event of UFC 291. The fight will be a rematch as their first encounter took place in April 2018 where 'The Diamond' got his hand raised via TKO.

What's next for Colby Covington in the UFC?

Colby Covington is expected to be next in line for a UFC welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards. There are many who have spoken against the idea of Covington getting another championship opportunity but UFC president Dana White, on several occasions, has made an argument as to why 'Chaos' should fight for the title next.

If the matchup becomes a reality, it will mark Covington's third title shot in his last five UFC fights. the 35-year-old is currently 0-2 in undisputed title fights.

