UFC's rising star Sean O'Malley has weighed in on a potential clash between Irish superstar Conor McGregor and newly crowned 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje.

In the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts on the potential lightweight banger. O'Malley started by asking whether a Gaethje vs. McGregor matchup would be bigger than a fight between the Irishman and Michael Chandler.

The 28-year-old then proceeded to say claim that McGregor could possibly pull off a victory against 'The Highlight':

"What about this? Justin vs. Conor! Is Justin vs. Conor bigger than Conor vs. Chandler? Now, Conor's on Twitter talking a**... Conor's slick, bro! He could f**king do it. He could beat Justin... You watch that documentary, he was training, he was in it. I don't know, I got faith," said Sean O'Malley.

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments from the 15:00 mark below:

Justin Gaethje recently went up against Dustin Poirier for the vacant 'BMF' belt in a rematch at UFC 291. The event took place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 29.

'The Highlight' shook the MMA world when he landed a brutal head kick on Poirier in the second round, knocking 'The Diamond' out cold.

After the event, Conor McGregor took to social media to call out Gaethje for a fight.

During the UFC 291 post-fight press conference, Gaethje responded to the callout by saying that although he was intrigued by the matchup, he was not interested in fighting an opponent who was possibly using PEDs.

Sean O'Malley speaks about possibly being the next Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest name in the MMA world today. The Irishman has a lot of admirers across the world and one of them is UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley.

On several occasions, 'Sugar' has praised 'The Notorious' and expressed his desire to gain the same level of popularity.

In an interview with TMZ Sports last year, O'Malley said that after McGregor's departure from the sport, he wanted to take the Irishman's spot as the biggest star in MMA.

"But when Conor's gone, when it's all said and done, I wanna be that next guy. I wanna be that guy that everyone gets excited for, everyone and their grandma watches the fight just because."

Watch the interview below from 1:45: