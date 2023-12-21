Contrary to Dana White, Michael Bisping disapproves of Colby Covington's "below the belt" comments at UFC 296 presser

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping disapproved of Colby Covington's insulting comments against Leon Edwards ahead of their recently concluded UFC 296 main event.

Covington seemingly crossed the line when he commented about Edwards' late father but was surprisingly not reprimanded by UFC president Dana White, who simply told 'Rocky's' coach that he could not do anything about it.

Expand Tweet

Bisping discussed Covington's comments on his YouTube channel, stating his policy of never involving his opponent's family when promoting a fight.

“Colby Covington stirred the pot – you could say stirred the pot or you could say that he went absolutely way too far, and that seems to be the general consensus. I mean, I always say, and this is a popular opinion, there’s nothing new – you don’t bring people’s families and certainly dead parents into the equation."

He added:

"You don’t talk about that s**t when you’re promoting a fight. I mean, come on, you gotta have a little class. Now, I have always said, Colby Covington, the real Colby Covington is a class act. Well, that wasn’t classy, that was below the belt in every way, shape or form. So, shame on him for that one. There is no defence."

Michael Bisping also criticized 'Chaos' for his no-show in the fight and commended 'Rocky' on maintaining his composure and executing his game plan perfectly.

"And to be honest, he didn’t even show up in the fight. I thought Leon really controlled himself fantastically. Because I think what Colby was trying to do was get in his head, make him overagressive, make him go forward, be the aggressor and walk into the takedowns. But Leon didn’t do that. He stayed cool, calm, and collected. Controlled himself perfectly. He stuck to the game plan and he was very composed.”

Check out his comments below (0:28):

Michael Bisping accurately predicted the result of Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

Before UFC 296's headliner, Michael Bisping previewed the fight in favor of the champion Leon Edwards to retain his title against Colby Covington.

Bisping said on his YouTube channel that although it would be a difficult fight, Edwards would come out on top.

He said:

"Well, I think it’s pretty simple. I think Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards does it, I think he beats him. I think, he remains as champion of the world. But, I don’t think it’s going to be easy. Colby’s going to have some moments, he’s certainly going to get him down."

'The Count' was also proven right in his prediction that Colby Covington would manage to take Leon Edwards down. Covington did exactly that in the final round but failed to take advantage.

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (8:43):