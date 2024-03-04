ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci recently played Batman and rolled with ‘Bane’ himself, Tom Hardy.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is no stranger to sharing the mats with some influential personalities over the years, and he has just added a very popular actor to the list.

In an Instagram post, Musumeci was all smiles in his photo-op with Tom Hardy, who has also become a fixture in BJJ tournaments in recent years. He shared the picture alongside the caption:

“What an honor to have @tomhardy at my house!!! Was so much fun teaching and training jiu jitsu with him! I can now call him my friend! Coolest guy ever!"

While plenty of celebrities have been known to train ‘The Gentle Art’, Tom Hardy took it to a whole different level by not just participating, but also winning competitions.

The ‘Venom’ actor has been avidly training at Roger Gracie's affiliate schools and received his purple belt last year.

By the looks of it, Hardy just got even better after his training session with the brilliant Mikey Musumeci.

The 27-year-old BJJ wizard is no doubt one of the most technically sound grapplers in the world today, as we’ve seen in his perfect 6-0 run in the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship.

Mikey Musumeci targeting circle return in April

After a magnificent run in 2023, where he beat the likes of Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, Jarred Brooks, and Shinya Aoki, Musumeci took some time off for some well-deserved relaxation.

His legion of fans, of course, can’t wait to see the BJJ maestro back in action. If all goes according to plan, it won’t be long until Mikey Musumeci tries to defend his 26 pounds of gold for the fourth time.

In an earlier Instagram story, the New Jersey native teased a potential return this coming April:

“Record in One championship 6-0 hopefully in April 7-0 god willing inshaAllah”