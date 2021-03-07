Corey Anderson tells Joe Rogan to tune into Bellator in the midst of UFC 259 after Aleksandar Rakic vs Thiago Santos disappoints

Whoever is not impressed by UFC's 205-pounds division, Corey Anderson has a suggestion for them.

As the UFC main card fight between Aleksandar Rakic and Thiago Santos took place at UFC Apex on Saturday, Corey Anderson took to Twitter to make a suggestion to Joe Rogan. He tweeted at the UFC commentator and told him to tune into the Bellator Grand Prix if he wanted to watch some "exciting and eventful 205 fights."

Ay @joerogan you want some exciting and eventful 205 fights?! Be sure to tune into the @BellatorMMA Grand prix!! — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) March 7, 2021

After two consecutive setbacks, Thiago 'Marreta' Santos was looking to get back to winning ways against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259. Unfortunately, he suffered yet another loss, this time via unanimous decision. Prior to this, he had lost to Glover Teixeira in November last year and Jon Jones before that in July 2019.

Aleksandar Rakic, on the other hand, has now picked up two back-to-back wins in UFC.

What happened in the fight between Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259?

Despite starring the No. 2 and No. 4 ranked light heavyweights, the opening fight of the UFC 259 main card turned out to be a bit of a disappointment. It might as well have been the only chink in the armor of the stacked-to-the-brim card.

By the time the second round started, Thiago Santos appeared almost paralyzed, showing little to no movement in his legs and simply letting Aleksandar Rakic land one shot on him after another without any offense. Joe Rogan, who served as a color commentator at the cageside desk, was heard wondering if it had to do with Thiago Santos' double knee surgery that he had undergone previously.

While Thiago Santos successfully convinced a large section of the MMA community that he deserved the judges' scores in his favor against Jon Jones, he also came out of the fight with multiple injuries, including torn LCL, PCL, and MCL, and a cracked tibia.

Taking the opportunity to do that, former UFC fighter Corey Anderson made the tweet, with which a lot of fans would most certainly agree. After losing to Jan Blachowicz in February last year, Corey Anderson was released by UFC and signed up with Bellator a few months later.

Fighting in the light heavyweight division of Bellator, Corey Anderson debuted in November against Melvin Manhoef and won it with a second-round knockout with elbows.

It was announced this February that Corey Anderson will compete in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix against promotional newcomer and former Absolute Championship Akhmat Light Heavyweight champion Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the quarterfinal round on April 9 at Bellator 256.