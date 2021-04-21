Corey Anderson criticizes the UFC for underpaying, claims to have earned more after two fights with Bellator than 15 with UFC

Former UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson has joined the brigade of athletes who have openly criticized the promotion for underpaying its fighters.

Corey Anderson left the UFC in 2020 and inked a multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA. Over the course of his UFC career, 'Overtime' fought in fifteen bouts.

After six months with Bellator MMA, Anderson claims to have made a "double" of what he did while fighting in the UFC. In a recent tweet, Corey Anderson compared his renumeration in UFC to that of Bellator MMA.

Anderson said:

"UFC gave me the career...Bellator gave me the life!! In 2 fights 6 months with Bellator, I've made double of what I did in 15 fights (11 wins 2 bonuses) 7 years with UFC. Now I live and enjoy life to the fullest with my family everyday! Let that marinate... #blessed #worth," wrote Corey Anderson.

Although unverified, Anderson's claims may be true, considering that Bellator MMA allows its fighters to make additional sponsorship money.

While fighters like Ryan Bader were making more than $100,000 in 2018, Corey Anderson was pocketing $65,000/$65,000 to fight at UFC 232. The vast gap in payouts signifies that the move to Bellator MMA was the right decision for Corey Anderson.

Corey Anderson is undefeated in Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson made his Bellator MMA debut in November 2020. Anderson headlined Bellator 251 against former Cage Rage light heavyweight champion Melvin Manhoef. Anderson won via stoppage after finishing Manhoef with brutal elbows in round two.

At Bellator 257, Corey Anderson competed against Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov. The bout was Anderson's first fight at the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Anderson used his NCAA wrestling acumen to take down Yagshimuradov in the third round. The takedown was followed by brutal ground and pound and Corey took home the victory.

Corey Anderson has now advanced to the Grand Prix semi-finals. Anderson will likely fight Ryan Bader next.

#Bellator257 results: Corey Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) def. Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 2:15 – advances to light heavyweight grand prix semifinal



Up-to-date results: https://t.co/CQKG9AMt2W pic.twitter.com/uslx7opqxB — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 17, 2021