"Cormier is every bit of 600 pounds!" - Sean O'Malley left shocked by Khamzat Chimaev lifting Daniel Cormier with ease

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight. The UFC bantamweight champion speculated that Chimaev could run through Usman and referenced a recent video showing 'Borz' effortlessly lifting Daniel Cormier.

Chimaev and Usman are set to clash in a middleweight bout at UFC 294 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the Chechen-born fighter was initially booked against Paulo Costa, the Brazilian was forced out of the fight due to elbow surgery complications. Usman replaced Costa on less than two weeks' notice.

During a recent pre-fight interview, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier jokingly challenged Khamzat Chimaev to a wrestling match. This led to a light-hearted jostle between the two, during which 'Borz' seemed to picked up Cormier with relative ease.

After videos of the two men tussling went viral, many were shocked at how comfortably Chimaev lifted Cormier. Sean O'Malley reacted to the same and pointed out that if 'Borz' could do that to 'DC', Usman was in huge trouble.

During an episode of The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' predicted Khamzat Chimaev to beat Kamaru Usman and said:

"I have a feeling Khamzat might just run through Kamaru. I don't know why, I'm just thinking he might run [through Usman]. Dude, did you see the video of him picking up Cormier? Cormier is every bit of 600 pounds. I mean, 300. No, I'm kidding. He's probably 280-290. Khamzat picked him up like a child."

Umar Nurmagomedov confident about beating Sean O'Malley dominantly

Umar Nurmagomedov recently weighed in on a potential fight against Sean O'Malley and stated that he would "maul" the reigning UFC bantamweight champion.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC, and the undefeated fighter has finished three of his four opponents in the promotion. He most recently defeated Raoni Barcelos via first-round KO in January.

During a recent UFC 294 Q&A session, the 27-year-old Dagestan native spoke about a potential title shot against Sean O'Malley. Nurmagomedov confidently stated that he'd make light work of the bantamweight king:

"I think I can strike with him, fight however I want. I think I will finish him. Take him down, choke, or submit. Maul him there."

When asked if Sean O'Malley posed more of a challenge to him than Aljamain Sterling, Nurmagomedov replied:

"I don’t know... Sterling, I think, is more dangerous in wrestling and grappling. If he takes your back, it’s going to be very difficult for you to get out. Sean O’Malley he’s very good at striking. I don’t think they make me trouble, both of them.”

