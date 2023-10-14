“Corruption this early in the night” - Astrid Wett’s controversial 30-26 triumph over Alexia Grace triggers furore on social media

Fans believe Astrid Wett’s latest influencer boxing win was a controversial judges’ decision.

In July of this year, OnlyF*ns content creator Alexia Grace and social media personality Wett were supposed to compete in a boxing match under the latter’s new promotion. During fight week, they met for a faceoff when Grace slammed her opponent through a table, leading to the event being canceled.

It’s unclear if the incident was legitimate or staged.

Nonetheless, the two female influencer boxers re-scheduled their fight for Saturday on “The Prime Card.” After three two-minute rounds of action, Wett emerged victorious with varying scorecards of 30-26 x2 and 28-28.

Following the controversial decision, DAZN boxing reposted the official judges’ decision on Twitter. The comment section was filled with confused and frustrated fans, including the following people:

“Get these judges out of the building before another person gets robbed.”

“That was a draw”

“Shoulda been a draw”

“Someone explain to these analysts how to score a fight… winging punches and not connecting doesn’t mean anything”

“Corruption this early in the night”

"Draw 100% this is why people hate boxing judging"

Twitter comments

Watch the official judges' decision below:

Expand Tweet

Astrid Wett calls out Katie Price for next fight

Shortly after getting her hand raised, Astrid Wett revealed who she hopes to fight next. The Misfits women's flyweight champion called out Katie Price, an OnlyF*ns content creator and social media personality.

During the interview posted by Misfits, Wett had this to say about Price:

“Katie Price, let’s just have a move around in the ring. I think it will be pretty funny. I think everybody would want to see you in the boxing ring, so if you wanna tear up then, get down here, and we will do it in the ring.”

Astrid Wett first fought in October 2022 when she secured a first-round TKO against Keeley Colbran. Five months later, she returned to action and barely emerged victorious against AJ Bunker by majority decision.

Only time will tell if Wett can remain undefeated and continue solidifying herself as one of the best female influencer boxers on the planet.

Twitter @MisfitsBoxing