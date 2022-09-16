"It will just be a big meal for Yan to swallow up" - Fans react to Cory Sandhagen claiming Petr Yan is "too big" a step up in competition for Sean O'Malley

No.13-ranked bantamweight Sean O'Malley is set to take on No.1-ranked bantamweight Petr Yan at UFC 280 in what will be his first title contender fight.

A victory for O'Malley likely means that he will likely face the winner of UFC 280's co-main event between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and No.2-ranked bantamweight T.J. Dillashaw. Bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen shared that he believes Yan is too big of a step up in competition for O'Malley while speaking during his press conference for UFC Vegas 60.

Fans reacted to Cory Sandhagen's remarks on Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan by backing him:

Mr_tomar @Jaat__Shaab @espnmma

Like till to woodley @CCLegaspi They Fed O'Malley to yanLike till to woodley @espnmma @CCLegaspi They Fed O'Malley to yan Like till to woodley

Mr_tomar @Jaat__Shaab @espnmma

I genuinely believe he is the best 135er in world @CCLegaspi Petr lost one fight on points without zero damage and everyone is talking shit about him..I genuinely believe he is the best 135er in world @espnmma @CCLegaspi Petr lost one fight on points without zero damage and everyone is talking shit about him..I genuinely believe he is the best 135er in world

ThisMultiverseisMadness @NahBroUraClown @espnmma @CCLegaspi Anyone can get put to sleep; no one is invincible but If O’Malley actually leaves this thing convincingly victorious I’ll be shocked. Yan is prime time. @espnmma @CCLegaspi Anyone can get put to sleep; no one is invincible but If O’Malley actually leaves this thing convincingly victorious I’ll be shocked. Yan is prime time.

Others shared that they feel that this was the next logical step in Sean O'Malley's career:

MMA GOD 🕴️ @navin_g_k @espnmma @CCLegaspi Yes but O'Malley had to take this ! All top 15 are hard matchups in Bantamweight division! Taking on Petr Fastracks to title shot @espnmma @CCLegaspi Yes but O'Malley had to take this ! All top 15 are hard matchups in Bantamweight division! Taking on Petr Fastracks to title shot

Anonymousaurus @Anonymousaurus3 @espnmma @CCLegaspi He’s not wrong… but when we all expect Sean to lose, he has nothing to lose @espnmma @CCLegaspi He’s not wrong… but when we all expect Sean to lose, he has nothing to lose

damian204 @thedamian204 @espnmma @CCLegaspi I don't think we know O'Malleys level tbh this is a good test for him. @espnmma @CCLegaspi I don't think we know O'Malleys level tbh this is a good test for him.

Chad @Chadjits @espnmma @CCLegaspi O malley been in the UFC since like 2017 @espnmma @CCLegaspi O malley been in the UFC since like 2017

Charlie é Gay Olives @CC51070992 @espnmma @CCLegaspi 3 round fight favours o malley. Yan has to work on his fight IQ he can't just fight the same every fight. Gotta mix up the takedowns @espnmma @CCLegaspi 3 round fight favours o malley. Yan has to work on his fight IQ he can't just fight the same every fight. Gotta mix up the takedowns

Some fans even used Cory Sandhagen's comments as an opportunity to call him out:

BJJ @badjokejohnny @espnmma

Sounds a little jelly belly. @CCLegaspi Cool an absolute nobody with a trash opinion.Sounds a little jelly belly. @espnmma @CCLegaspi Cool an absolute nobody with a trash opinion.Sounds a little jelly belly.

Alex @Alex68258987 @espnmma @CCLegaspi Sandhagen about to get knocked the fuck out by Song Yadong @espnmma @CCLegaspi Sandhagen about to get knocked the fuck out by Song Yadong

While fans may not agree with Cory Sandhagen's assessment that Petr Yan is a step up in competition for Sean O'Malley, it generally seems to be due to personal bias towards O'Malley. When looking at his UFC career, it is impossible to deny his talent. However, he has yet to pick up a victory over any fighter currently ranked in the bantamweight division. His two fights against ranked bantamweights took place against No.5-ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera and No.9-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz. They ended in a loss and no contest, respectively.

What to expect from Sean O'Malley versus Petr Yan

Cory Sandhagen isn't the only fighter who believes that Petr Yan is a big step up in competition for Sean O'Malley. Paddy Pimblett recently made similar claims. He also shared that he believes the fight is a 'win-win' for O'Malley. It is hard to argue with Pimblett. Even if Yan is victorious, O'Malley will receive the benefit of the doubt from most fans for losing to one of the best fighters in the division.

O'Malley fully expects to defeat his UFC 280 opponent, as he has stated that he will be looking for a finish despite labeling Yan as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts. Many believe that O'Malley is a future champion and that losing to Yan would not impact that.

O'Malley has his eyes set on another lofty goal. He recently shared that he would like for his career to play out like Conor McGregor's, where every fight of his is a massive pay-per-view event for the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85