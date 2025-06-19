  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Cory Sandhagen comes clean on following Sean O'Malley's example to quit a "bunch of bad habits" 

Cory Sandhagen comes clean on following Sean O'Malley's example to quit a "bunch of bad habits" 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 19, 2025 05:06 GMT
Cory Sandhagen (left) talks about bringing changes in life similar to Sean O
Cory Sandhagen (left) talks about bringing changes in life similar to Sean O'Malley (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Cory Sandhagen recently shared how he made significant lifestyle changes and eliminated several bad habits, similar to what Sean O'Malley has done.

Ad

In preparation for his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili, O'Malley focused on transforming himself into a more disciplined athlete. 'Suga' mentioned that he quit several habits that could negatively impact his fight performance.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sandhagen discussed his own decision to give up a few bad habits, saying:

"I actually, for about seven, eight, or nine months, I kind of quit doing a lot of stuff. Similar to what O'Malley, I guess, had going on, where I just kind of had a little anxiety, and I was like, 'Dude, what's going on?' I'm like, 'Fine.' So, yeah, I quit a bunch of bad habits. I didn't quit mast**bating like him, but yeah."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (17:41):

youtube-cover
Ad

Sandhagen is currently the No. 4-ranked UFC bantamweight fighter, holding a record of 4-1 in his last five fights. In his most recent outing, 'The Sandman' defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO due to a knee injury at UFC Des Moines.

Cory Sandhagen gets honest about Sean O'Malley's UFC 316 performance; compares both fights against Merab Dvalishvili

Last year, at UFC 306, Merab Dvalishvili dethroned Sean O'Malley to become the bantamweight champion. Recently, at UFC 316, Dvalishvili solidified his reign by defending his title against O'Malley.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Cory Sandhagen also reflected on and compared the Montana native's performances against Dvalishvili in both fights, saying:

"The first fight, it wasn't like the whole vibe of the fight was that Sean wasn't in control that much. Even though it was maybe round by round, if you want to look at it under a microscope, it was kind of close. But the vibe of the [second] fight was that he wasn't winning this fight. To me, he didn't look hardly in control at all." [4:18]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications