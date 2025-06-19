Cory Sandhagen comes clean on following Sean O'Malley's example to quit a "bunch of bad habits" 

Cory Sandhagen recently shared how he made significant lifestyle changes and eliminated several bad habits, similar to what Sean O'Malley has done.

In preparation for his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili, O'Malley focused on transforming himself into a more disciplined athlete. 'Suga' mentioned that he quit several habits that could negatively impact his fight performance.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sandhagen discussed his own decision to give up a few bad habits, saying:

"I actually, for about seven, eight, or nine months, I kind of quit doing a lot of stuff. Similar to what O'Malley, I guess, had going on, where I just kind of had a little anxiety, and I was like, 'Dude, what's going on?' I'm like, 'Fine.' So, yeah, I quit a bunch of bad habits. I didn't quit mast**bating like him, but yeah."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (17:41):

Sandhagen is currently the No. 4-ranked UFC bantamweight fighter, holding a record of 4-1 in his last five fights. In his most recent outing, 'The Sandman' defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO due to a knee injury at UFC Des Moines.

Cory Sandhagen gets honest about Sean O'Malley's UFC 316 performance; compares both fights against Merab Dvalishvili

Last year, at UFC 306, Merab Dvalishvili dethroned Sean O'Malley to become the bantamweight champion. Recently, at UFC 316, Dvalishvili solidified his reign by defending his title against O'Malley.

In the aforementioned interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Cory Sandhagen also reflected on and compared the Montana native's performances against Dvalishvili in both fights, saying:

"The first fight, it wasn't like the whole vibe of the fight was that Sean wasn't in control that much. Even though it was maybe round by round, if you want to look at it under a microscope, it was kind of close. But the vibe of the [second] fight was that he wasn't winning this fight. To me, he didn't look hardly in control at all." [4:18]

