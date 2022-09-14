"You get the views but..." - Cory Sandhagen claims he can "make efficient martial arts also exciting" whilst taking a cheeky dig at Nate Diaz's fighting style

Nate Diaz had his name unexpectedly thrown into the conversation when Cory Sandhagen spoke to Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the DC & RC Show.

'The Sandman' is fighting Song Yadong in this weekend's UFC main event. He appeared on Cormier's show to discuss the fight and what makes him such an exciting fighter to watch. This is where Diaz's name came up.

Sandhagen was asked what he feels makes him such an eye-catching fighter to watch and why he believes he will one day be a UFC champion. He responded with the following:

"The reason I'm so exciting is because I'm so technical and so efficient with my fighting. It just so happens that being exciting is a result of that, but that's just a result of me being that good. I really think that I'm that good, where I can make efficient martial arts also exciting where I'm not, you know, pulling Nate Diazs off and laying in the cage and the sort of stuff, that gets the views but I think I'm efficient bro."

Watch the video below from 47:11:

'The Sandman' will hope to be as efficient as possible this weekend when he comes up against the No.10-ranked bantamweight Song Yadong in an exciting 135lbs clash.

Nate Diaz says Tony Ferguson should be a "hundred millionaire" following their fight

Nate Diaz appeared in front of the media during the post-fight press conference at UFC 279. He was asked about the respectful exchange he had with Tony Ferguson in the octagon after Diaz had submitted 'El Cucuy'.

The Stockton native replied:

"People like, 'That person's crazy, this dude's doing that nowadays.' I'm like, 'Whatever.' He [Ferguson] put on enough wars to do whatever the f*ck he wants. So it's respect, and I like anybody who could have a career that long. Especially in the UFC with the toughest fighters in the world. It's the hardest job in the world. That guy should be a hundred millionaire."

Watch the interview below from 3:16:

The mutual respect between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson is evident. Having been in the UFC for such a long period of time, both Diaz and 'El Cucuy' have seen many fighters come and go, and they are no doubt able to detect which fighters are the 'real ones' and which aren't.

