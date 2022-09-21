"Can't speak higher of anyone else" - Cory Sandhagen reacts to "king" Jose Aldo's retirement, bittersweet about never fighting the legend (Exclusive)

Cory Sandhagen hailed former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo as the "king" while discussing the Brazilian's retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo called an end to an illustrious career that lasted eighteen years, with one fight left under his UFC contract. The inaugural UFC featherweight champion is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights ever.

Cory Sandhagen described how it must be difficult for Aldo to cope with the retirement. While speaking to James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, 'Sandman' said:

"I love Jose Aldo. It's gotta be a weird feeling retiring. And then not having something to kind of wake up for and get yourself going for every morning."

Sandhagen wished the Brazilian well in his retirement and stated that he holds Aldo in the highest regard:

"Aldo is the king man. And I hope he has a happy retirement. He helped me a lot in my development. I think he kind of like taught people how to act in the sport you know. I think he was a good example in the sport. And I can't speak higher of anyone else than Aldo."

Speaking about whether he was disappointed that he could not fight Aldo, Sandhagen revealed:

"A little bit. But also that would be weird because Aldo is like deep in my heart. I've been watching that guy for years and years and years... He's super deep and it's a loving gratefulness that I have for Aldo. So that would definitely have been weird but it also would've been pretty awesome."

Cory Sandhagen had originally targeted a fight against Jose Aldo earlier this year

Cory Sandhagen is coming off an impressive victory against Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 60. However, Yadong wasn't the opponent that Sandhagen originally had in mind.

Following his unanimous decision loss to Petr Yan at UFC 267, Sandhagen targeted a fight against MMA veterans Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Sandhagen said:

“I’m still hoping for Aldo or Cruz. I think that would set me up very nicely for maybe like two more wins and then fight for the belt again… At this point, I haven’t tasted a win since I beat Edgar. I would really like a win. I also know I’m very capable of beating anyone in the division also.”

