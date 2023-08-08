Cory Sandhagen reveals what Dana White said to him following uneventful UFC Fight Night main event against Rob Font

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen was the victor in this past weekend's main event. Sandhagen came out on top in UFC Nashville's final act against Rob Font.

In the UFC's sixth visit to Nashville, the main event was heavily criticized by fans for being uneventful. Sandhagen, however, was dominant throughout the five rounds and won a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges awarding him every round.

'The Sandman' spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and addressed the topic by mentioning that he had already spoken to UFC president Dana White about the way the fight played out:

“I actually already talked to Dana [White] about it. I was like, ‘Hey man, this happened, this happened, I really would’ve wanted to open up a lot more but didn’t feel comfortable.’ And he was real cool with it. He was fine with it. He just told me to heal up and he was real nice about it. There was just no weirdness [from White]."

Sandhagen injured his tricep in the very first round and was nursing it throughout the fight. In the circumstances dealt to him, he did not push his boundaries and prioritized a result.

Cory Sandhagen makes a case to Dana White & UFC for getting a title shot

Cory Sandhagen extended his winning streak to three fights on the trot against Rob Font. In the interview with Helwani, Sandhagen also mentioned the other fighters he had taken down in his last three fights.

He mentioned that he was clinical in each of his fights against dangerous opponents:

"And in my last three opponents, I stopped Song Yadong, who’s a very, very good fighter and is going to continue to prove that he’s really good fighter. I know that he’s going to be one of the best in the division one day. I beat ‘Chito’ [Marlon Vera] by a mile and I beat Rob by two miles."

Cory Sandhagen further reasoned that he deserved a title shot next:

"You can’t really make too much of an argument that I don’t deserve the title shot next. I know that the last fight took out maybe a little bit of momentum, but you factor in all of the other things outside of the fight — and even inside the fight with the injury — and you can’t hate me too much for for the way that the fight played out. I still 50-45’d one of the best guys in the world on a bum arm.”

Check out all of Cory Sandhagen's comments on YouTube below [5:53]: