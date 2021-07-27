Cory Sandhagen reveals who he wants to fight next

Following his narrow loss to T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32, UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has revealed who he wants to bounce back against.

The main event fight between Cory Sandhagen and Dillashaw was essentially a number one contender fight to decide who would face the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2. Many scored the fight in Sandhagen's favor, but two of the three judges gave it to Dillashaw.

Speaking with Luke Thomas on the Morning Kombat podcast. Cory Sandhagen revealed that he wants to get right back into the octagon against a fellow top-ranked contender. There's one name he has in mind for his next appearance in the octagon.

"I would love to fight Rob Font. I think Rob Font's an amazing fighter. I think T.J.'s probably gonna have to take some time after this fight, just seeing that his knee and his cut and all that. He might even need until those guys are ready to fight for that championship fight."

Cory Sandhagen promised a title shot should he win his next fight

Whilst the Dillashaw fight did not go his way, Cory Sandhagen revealed there were still some positives to be taken from the aftermath of the fight.

According to Sandhagen, UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby approached him post-fight and promised Sandhagen a title shot if he wins his next fight.

"Sean Shelby did come to the back right afterwards," stated Cory Sandhagen. "Immediately after and said 'hey man, there's nothing I can do about what just happened but I can tell you right now I really want you to stay active and I really want you to win one more fight and then we'll get you that title fight'."

Sandhagen seems set on his desire to fight Font, and argues that due to the nature of his fight with Dillashaw, he should still receive a top-ranked opponent.

"I'm cool fighting Rob Font. I think, especially in this context of the way that the fight went, I don't think that I should have to fight super far back or anything like that. I don't think anyone would agree with that. I think that I'm still very much in the mix."

Edited by Harvey Leonard