Watch: When T.J. Dillashaw landed a cheap shot on a K-1 kickboxing champion during sparring session

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has picked up a somewhat negative reputation over the past few years. This is partly because he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs following his title shot against Henry Cejudo.

However, numerous stories surround T.J. Dillashaw's poor treatment of his sparring partners. In the video below, he can be seen initially having a friendly sparring session with K-1 super featherweight champion Takeru Segawa.

When the bell rings for the round to stop, Segawa drops his hands and momentarily looks away. Instead of following suit, Dillashaw launches a right hand at the unsuspecting Segawa before walking away.

Watch the video below:

T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen

T.J. Dillashaw is currently set to face off against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. Sandhagen happens to be a former training partner but has already stated that he will have no problem hitting Dillashaw in the face.

The fight between T.J. Dillashaw and Sandhagen is an interesting prospect for several reasons. For a start, the familiarity the two men share is intriguing. Former sparring partners, the two are well-versed with each other's style and tendencies, which could make for a fascinating matchup. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Cory Sandhagen stated:

"You go in with a lot of unknowns when you're fighting someone for the first time, which is ninety-nine percent the case. This isn't one of those ninety-nine percent times. I am going in with a lot more knowns. I kinda know how fast T.J. is, I kinda know how strong T.J. is. I know how quickly he covers distance. I know the energy that he brings into the cage and the intensity."

There is also the added caveat that T.J. Dillashaw has been out for two-and-a-half years due to his suspension. Dominick Cruz has always been a big advocate that ring rust is not real, but we have still seen fighters come back to the sport after an extended hiatus and not be able to pick up right where they left off.

Lastly, the fact that the fight is essentially a number one contender bout adds some extra pressure and excitement. They say diamonds are made under pressure, but only one will shine under the lights at UFC Vegas 32.

