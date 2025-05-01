Cory Sandhagen vows "most impressive" performance of career against Deiveson Figueiredo: "I'm just losing by inches"

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen is scheduled to lock horns with Deiveson Figueiredo for his upcoming fight held in Des Moines on May 3. 'The Sandman' claims that the upcoming contest will witness his "most impressive" performance to date.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist Mike Bohn, the 33-year-old shared his perspective on his career so far. Although the Colorado native had shown resilience against tough fighters like Umar Nurmagomedov and Petr Yan, he ended up losing said fights.

Referring to the fights where he lost despite giving an impressive performance, Sandhagen vows to defeat Figueiredo definitively. He said:

"In the past, I'm just losing by inches. I'm not really losing by miles against any of these guys. I just gotta go out there and touch up some things. I'm sick of being the guy that's really good at almost winning. It's hard to be a really good fighter but I'm trying my best. I'm a super experienced guy."

He continued:

"I think I can land myself in a little pot of luck after [the Deiveson Figueiredo fight]. I gotta go out there and make this luck happen by going out and looking like the most impressive Cory Sandhagen that the world has ever seen on Saturday."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

Cory Sandhagen weighs in on 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate

UFC Des Moines headliner Cory Sandhagen recently chimed in on a viral internet trend. The debate revolves around the possibilities of 100 men facing one gorilla. Among online personalities and fighters who offered their viewpoints, 'The Sandman' had a unique one. In the recently held press conference, the 33-year-old had this to say:

"I definitely would need a hundred of me. But, a hundred is kind of, a lot. I don't know how we'd win. My go-to would probably be, trying to kick him in the nuts as many times as I could. Probably poke him in the eye. Everything that I could do that would be illegal in a fight, I would probably try to do to a gorilla."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

