Could Dwayne Johnson have made it big in MMA? UFC legend weighs in

A UFC legend recently shared his honest thoughts on whether Dwayne Johnson could have been successful in MMA had Johnson made an attempt when he was younger. He noted that the WWE superstar-turned-actor had a lot of tools that could have been applied to MMA if he pursued it.

The official trailer for Johnson's upcoming film 'The Smashing Machine' was released last month and was met with rave reviews. The film is a biopic on Mark Kerr and saw 'The Rock' go through quite a transformation in order to play the role of the MMA legend.

In his latest appearance on Submission Radio, UFC legend Bas Rutten weighed in on Johnson claiming in an interview that he would have considered pursuing MMA if it were more lucrative earlier in his WWE career. Rutten backed 'The Rock' and mentioned that he had an impressive athletic background and would have been the total package in MMA. He said:

"They say, 'Oh, WWE'. Listen, it's one of the toughest sports out there... I can attest to that... You let yourself get hit and the falls you make and go through tables and this and they do it every single day. Dude, these guys are tough as nails."

Rutten added:

"So I think a guy like [Johnson], if he puts all that energy into fighting, yeah, of course you're going to be good. And then he has the size with him, he's got the mentality with him. So yeah, I think he would have done great."

Check out Bas Rutten's comments about Dwayne Johnson below (48:53):

Dwayne Johnson expressed gratitude before filming 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to portray Mark Kerr before filming 'The Smashing Machine'. Johnson took to X to provide an update on the preparation he was going to embark on for the role, and heaped praise on Kerr's career and overcoming adversity in his personal life.

"[Kerr] at one time was the greatest fighter on the planet... He struggled with addiction... success... loss... love but he lived and is still living the most extraordinary dreams come true kind of life and it's an honor for me to play him."

Check out Dwayne Johnson's comments below:

