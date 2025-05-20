  • home icon
  • MMA
  • The Rock
  • Could Dwayne Johnson have made it big in MMA? UFC legend weighs in

Could Dwayne Johnson have made it big in MMA? UFC legend weighs in

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 20, 2025 20:46 GMT
UFC 244: Masvidal v Diaz - Source: Getty
UFC legend shares thoughts on whether Dwayne Johnson would have been successful in MMA. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A UFC legend recently shared his honest thoughts on whether Dwayne Johnson could have been successful in MMA had Johnson made an attempt when he was younger. He noted that the WWE superstar-turned-actor had a lot of tools that could have been applied to MMA if he pursued it.

Ad

The official trailer for Johnson's upcoming film 'The Smashing Machine' was released last month and was met with rave reviews. The film is a biopic on Mark Kerr and saw 'The Rock' go through quite a transformation in order to play the role of the MMA legend.

In his latest appearance on Submission Radio, UFC legend Bas Rutten weighed in on Johnson claiming in an interview that he would have considered pursuing MMA if it were more lucrative earlier in his WWE career. Rutten backed 'The Rock' and mentioned that he had an impressive athletic background and would have been the total package in MMA. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They say, 'Oh, WWE'. Listen, it's one of the toughest sports out there... I can attest to that... You let yourself get hit and the falls you make and go through tables and this and they do it every single day. Dude, these guys are tough as nails."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rutten added:

"So I think a guy like [Johnson], if he puts all that energy into fighting, yeah, of course you're going to be good. And then he has the size with him, he's got the mentality with him. So yeah, I think he would have done great."
Ad

Check out Bas Rutten's comments about Dwayne Johnson below (48:53):

youtube-cover
Ad

Dwayne Johnson expressed gratitude before filming 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to portray Mark Kerr before filming 'The Smashing Machine'. Johnson took to X to provide an update on the preparation he was going to embark on for the role, and heaped praise on Kerr's career and overcoming adversity in his personal life.

"[Kerr] at one time was the greatest fighter on the planet... He struggled with addiction... success... loss... love but he lived and is still living the most extraordinary dreams come true kind of life and it's an honor for me to play him."
Ad

Check out Dwayne Johnson's comments below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications