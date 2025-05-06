UFC Hall of Famer left amazed with first trailer for Mark Kerr biopic starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: "I'm more excited about it now"

A UFC Hall of Famer recently weighed in and shared his reaction after the first trailer of Mark Kerr's biopic starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was released. The film titled 'The Smashing Machine' is set for a theatrical release on Oct. 3 and will focus on the UFC legend's career and personal life.

Kerr was an MMA pioneer who competed in major promotions including Pride and the UFC, where he won two tournaments. The trailer received positive reviews on social media, especially Johnson, as the MMA community expressed their excitement for seeing the film when it's released in theaters.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra shared his initial thoughts on the first trailer and Johnson's portrayal of Kerr. He heaped praise on A24 for their filmmaking style and mentioned that he was amazed at how they sparked an emotional response to Kerr's story compared to other biopics:

"That [trailer] looks so great. It almost looks like an indie movie, I like A24... [Johnson] was great... I knew them all, so maybe it hits a little different... I think it looks amazing... Whenever there's movies on people's lives, I don't know, some of them aren't great. This acting looked amazing. I think it looks great. I'm more excited about it now... I think 'The Rock' did an amazing job from just the trailer from what I've seen."

Check out the full video featuring Matt Serra's comments regarding the trailer for Mark Kerr's biopic [4:14] below:

Matt Serra shares thoughts on Mark Kerr's documentary

Matt Serra also shared his thoughts on Mark Kerr's documentary, which served as a strong source of information for 'The Smashing Machine' starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

During the aforementioned video, Serra mentioned that Kerr was brutally honest about his lifestyle at the time, which resulted in a powerful and moving final product:

"Some sh*t you saw in [the trailer are] directly from [Kerr's] documentary... I've seen that. That full doc is just a work of art. I love that doc because it's really just brutally honest and it shows you what it's like to be in there and whatnot." [5:52]

Check out the trailer for Mark Kerr's upcoming biopic 'The Smashing Machine' below:

