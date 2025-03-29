UFC Hall of Famer left astonished after learning origin of "iconic" gangster film scene: "This is amazing"

A UFC Hall of Famer was recently left astounded after learning the origins of a popular scene in a gangster film. He noted that it was a shocking revelation for him because he is a fan of the film.

Matt Serra has been known to be a big film buff as he has discussed many film genres that he's enjoyed as well as upcoming films he is looking forward to on his podcast. He most recently learned the origins of a famous scene from the 1993 film 'A Bronx Tale', which gave him a greater appreciation.

During his latest appearance on the Chazz Palminteri Show, Serra shared his reaction after finding out that the famous bar scene and the film as a whole was based on true events in Palminteri's life. The UFC Hall of Famer admitted that he was aware that he wrote the film, but not that it was based on his life, before praising the quality of the scene:

"How many tough guys bring up that ['Now youse can't leave'] scene to you? Because you know I'm going to... Who came up with that line? That was just in the script?... I just love the movie. I knew you had written it. I was about to say, did this guy ad lib it? You are the actor. This is amazing. So that really happened?... That's one of the most iconic scenes in any gangster movie, in any movie."

Check out the full clip of UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra sharing his reaction below:

Chazz Palminteri tells UFC Hall of Famer difference between real life and film versions of 'A Bronx Tale' scene

Chazz Palminteri, who played the role of Sonny in 'A Bronx Tale', revealed to Matt Serra, the difference between what was depicted in the film compared to what transpired.

Palminteri told the former UFC champion that his character, Sonny's famous line was actually said in real life and recalled his memories of the incident that made it into the film:

"That [bar scene] really happened. I was in the corner sitting at the bar like Calogero. Bikers came in, [Sonny] let them have a beer. They said, 'Fu*k you'... In real life, Sonny just said nodded to the guy and the guy pulled down the shade and locked the door and Sonny said, 'Now youse can't leave.'"

Check out the full episode featuring UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra below:

