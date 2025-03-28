Former UFC champion shared unfiltered blueprint to build true champion's mindset

A former UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre recently shared a blueprint to build a champion's mindset and achieve success. He noted that it requires one to be aware of what could go wrong and use that as motivation.

Ad

St-Pierre is regarded by many as one of the greatest fighters of all-time despite his admission that he hated fighting. The former UFC champion was known for his mentality and discipline, which resulted in a historic welterweight title reign that saw him dominate some of the top competitors in the sport.

'Rush' recently posted a video to his X account, where he shares his feelings regarding fear. St-Pierre mentioned that he harnessed his fear to motivate him and combined that with his preparation to build a championship mentality that could be carried over to any profession:

Ad

Trending

"There is no shame to admit that you're afraid cause there is no courage without fear. And when I made peace with that, it changes everything in my life. And the way you counter the fear, whether you're a fighter, an entrepreneur... it's with the preparation. The more well you prepare, the more you will build up your confidence. And if you have confidence, remember confidence is not the absence of fear. It's knowing that you have what you need in order to succeed."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre highlights importance of confidence

During the aforementioned clip, Georges St-Pierre also pointed out the importance that confidence has on one's career and ability to accept all challenges.

Throughout his legendary career, 'Rush's' opponents, including Michael Bisping, attempted to get under his skin. However, he always remained focused on the bout rather than becoming too emotional. St-Pierre said:

Ad

"If you don't have confidence, it's a little bit like someone who has a lot of money in his bank account but no way of accessing it. You can never reach your full potential and the way you build confidence is through preparation."

Check out the UFC's post highlighting Georges St-Pierre's most memorable fights below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.