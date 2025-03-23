Former UFC champ, also Jake Paul's former opponent, shares one-word reaction to 'The Problem Child's' engagement to Jutta Lerdam

Jake Paul announced his engagement to Jutta Leerdam in a romantic social media post. The news evoked reactions from the combat sports universe. An ex-UFC champion and Paul's former also joined the bandwagon and reacted to the post.

Paul and Leerdam announced their relationship publicly in 2023 and have been spotted together ever since on multiple occasions. Leerdam is a speed skater and enjoys a massive fan following on the internet via her social media accounts.

Paul broke the news of their engagement on his Instagram account by posting multiple pictures with Leerdam together.

"We're engaged we can't wait to spend forever together."

Former UFC welterweight champion and Paul's ex-boxing rival Tyron Woodley showed up in the comments section of the post and offered a one-word reaction:

"Congrats!!!!!!!"

Check out Tyron Woodley's comment below:

[Screenshot courtesy: @jakepaul's comments section on Instagram].

'The Problem Child' locked horns with Woodley twice in 2021 in professional boxing showdowns. In his first meeting against Woodley inside the squared circle, Paul beat him by a split decision. He defeated Woodley for the second time by a sixth-round KO.

Jake Paul reveals reason how he ventured into boxing to David Benavidez on his podcast

Jake Paul initially gained prominence as an internet celebrity. He gradually transitioned to combat sports and got some high-profile ex-MMA stars to fight against him as he started his career as a boxer.

In his most recent fight, Paul took on the professional boxing icon Mike Tyson this past year. He defeated him by a unanimous decision and started calling out Mexican boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez following his win. Since Alvarez refused to fight Paul, he changed his target to the former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and has been calling him out for a fight.

In a conversation with David Benavidez on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul on episode #64 Paul revealed the reason why he jumped into boxing.

"KSI and Deji, we're talking s*it to each other online and they were like, 'we'll fight you guys, let's f*cking box' and we thought it was like a joke and we slowly started talking to their teams and it was like, 'f*ck it, let's do it.' YouTube fight settled the beef of older brother Logan vs. KSI, younger brother me vs. Deji and we just signed a f*cking contract to fight. In hindsight it's insane."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (22:09):

