Could Islam Makhachev and Kamaru Usman fight each other someday? Ali Abdelaziz answers

Kamaru Usman is a veteran fighter in the UFC welterweight division. Recently, Islam Makhachev confirmed that he is moving up to the 170-pound division. Following that announcement, Usman and Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, gave his opinion regarding a potential matchup between the two fighters.

Ad

In a recent conversation with Mike Bohn from MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz was asked whether Usman and Makhachev would ever fight each other. In response, the MMA manager responded that Usman is one of the biggest names at 170.

Claiming that this would eventually set the stage for a fight between 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Makhachev if both continue to win their respective matches, Abdelaziz said:

"He's the greatest welterweight of all time. He's Dana White's favorite fighter. Dana loves Kamaru Usman, 100 percent. Like, they have a very unique relationship. Listen, Kamaru is one of the biggest names in the division."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Guess what? If Kamaru wins, Islam wins, they want to fight, I'm going to stay home, and I'm going to be watching from home. You know, I can see this fight happening too."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (28:06):

Ad

Usman is preparing to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta, which is scheduled for June 14. Meanwhile, Makhachev is expected to compete against Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title next. However, there are currently no official announcements regarding Dagestani's next fight.

Kamaru Usman gets honest about potential Islam Makhachev fight

Islam Makhachev is the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC right now. At one point, as well, when Kamaru Usman held the UFC welterweight belt, he was also the number one pound-for-pound fighter.

Ad

Since both are prominent within the promotion, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' spoke about possibly fighting Makhachev on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo. Expressing his openness to the matchup if the opportunity arises, Usman said:

"Obviously, that's a blockbuster fight. Former pound-for-pound and the current pound-for-pound champion. And that's something we'd have to talk about because I love those guys. Islam, Khabib, I love 'em all... I think Islam and I are mature enough to have a conversation about that. [Would I be open to it when the time comes?] I don't see why not."

Ad

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (14:13):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.