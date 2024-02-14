"Could you picture Washington seeing" - Sean Strickland baffled by the existence of Pride Month

Sean Strickland is known to be an opinionated person, and rarely shies away from expressing himself. His opinions, which are often controversial, and the lack of filter Strickland has when he expresses them have contributed greatly to his popularity among the MMA fanbase.

Recently, the former UFC middleweight champion took to X (formerly Twitter), and had a lot to say about Pride month, which is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Strickland wrote:

"How did the gays get an entire f**king month lmao Could you picture Washington seeing pride month..."is this to honor the war of independence?" "The men who died" Ummm no actually there is a day for that.... it's ummm actually to honor two dudes f**king.... lmao!!!"

Strickland has previously found himself in hot waters with the LGTBQ+ community, for comments he made in the past. He once said that he wouldn't want his son to be gay, prompting outrage from fans on social media. When pressed on the matter at the UFC 297 pre-fight press conference, Strickland didn't hold back and unloaded on the reporter who asked him the question in the first place.

Sean Strickland lays down conditions for sparring session with Bryce Hall

Following Strickland's sparring session with influencer Sneako, he was called out by Bryce Hall. Hall, who is an influencer himself, has some combat experience, having taken part in crossover boxing fights, as well as a bareknuckle fight, in which he emerged victorious.

According to Sean Strickland, Hall had his manager reach out to Strickland's management to set up a sparring session. 'Tarzan,' however, took to X to explain why he declined, and what it would take for him to spar Hall. He wrote:

"His manager called my people to set up some sparring.. and be civil about it lmao. You don't get that privilege @BryceHall It's in my gym, with my people and ill tell you when you're f**king done, no time limit. no 10 count, no tap out.. I'll tell you when you're done...p***y.."

