Sean Strickland sends "dead body" warning to Bryce Hall, leaks DMs after latter's sparring call-out

Social media influencer Bryce Hall recently criticized Sean Strickland for beating up Sneako in the cage and called him out for a sparring session.

For context, Sneako found himself face-to-face with Strickland on his most recent stream on Feb. 9, 2024. 'Tarzan' approached the streamer and stated that he planned to spar with him before leaving town. Despite his initial objections, the content producer eventually agreed, stating that he preferred the sparring session to be focused on boxing.

Despite the huge gap in experience and skill, the two fought it out on camera, and their sparring session ended with the content creator getting beat up. Former UFC champion Forrest Griffin had to step in after Sneako took multiple shots to the head.

Hall wasn't impressed by the whole ordeal and later spoke with Andrew Capucetti on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel about Strickland and Sneako's sparring session. He said:

''Kind of f*cked up. I would love to spar Sean Strickland.''

Hall added:

''I think he's like kind of degrading influencers that are trying to get into the fighting space.''

In response, Strickland took to X and shared a screenshot of his interaction with Hall, writing:

''You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I've ever wanted.... Please please I never ask you for anything..... please!!!''

Sean Strickland's prior sparring incidents

Aside from his aggressive interaction with Sneako, Sean Strickland's career has been marked by odd sparring incidents.

The former middleweight champion usually gets flak for going too hard during sparring sessions, which is exactly what happened in the case of Coltin Cole. The Power Slap League contender took on Strickland, and footage of their session was shown on 'Power Slap Road to the Title.'

Cole was subsequently forced to leave the show after securing a rib injury.

'Tarzan' fulfilled his word when he sparred with a fan during the UFC 293 open workouts after promising to do so. Strickland appeared to go considerably lighter on the fan, as it was fight week for his maiden championship opportunity.

Additionally, the American had an infamous session with Orlando Sanchez, the late jiu-jitsu legend, at the RVCA training facility.