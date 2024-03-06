"Could have some psychological trauma attached to it" - Michael Bisping shares worrying verdict on Bernardo Sopaj's flying-knee loss

Michael Bisping recently expressed concern over Bernardo Sopaj's flying knee defeat at UFC Vegas 87.

Sopaj's short-notice promotional debut took an unexpected turn as he suffered a crushing flying knee knockout delivered by fellow newcomer Vinicius Oliveira during the third round of their bantamweight showdown at the UFC Fight Night event last Saturday.

Check out Bernardo Sopaj's knockout video below:

Expand Tweet

During a recent episode of his BELIEVE YOU ME Podcast alongside former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, the UFC Hall of Famer delved into the possible ramifications on the 23-year-old Albanian stemming from his devastating knockout defeat:

"He [Bernardo Sopaj] ate one of the most disgusting flying knees that you've seen in recent memory. People were liking it to when Anderson Silva hit me that was worse, man. He fell, and he dropped, and he was unconscious for quite some time that's going to be hard."

'The Count' added:

"Making your UFC debut and getting knocked out like that at such a young age could have some psychological trauma attached to it."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (8:48):

The fight was on track for a decision victory after an exhilarating battle, with 'The Lion King' dominating the first round while Oliveira staged a comeback in the second despite facing adversity. As the Brazilian fought off his back against an aggressive Sopaj, the tables turned, revealing Sopaj's dwindling energy reserves.

The momentum shifted entirely in Oliveira's favor in the third round as he relentlessly attacked the former 135-pound Fight Night Rush champion with powerful punches, coming dangerously close to finishing the fight. The finish arrived when 'LokDog' severely injured Sopaj with a leg kick, then cornered him against the cage and delivered a flying knee to the chin, prompting the referee to stop the fight at 4:41 of the third round.

Bernardo Sopaj reflects on his loss against Vinicius Oliveira at UFC Vegas 87

Following his recent knockout defeat against Vinicius Oliveira at UFC Vegas 87, Bernardo Sopaj turned to Instagram for introspection. Addressing his supporters, 'The Lion King' pledged a resilient return and voiced his aspirations for a championship pursuit:

"Thank you, everyone, for your support, fight didn’t go our way, but I can say that I’ll be back better than ever. Trust me, my goal is the belt, and there is nothing that can stop me from achieving it. See you soon! 🦁👑"

Check out Bernardo Sopaj's post below: