  "Couldn't be happier" - Reece McLaren says he's "super satisfied" with results of training from new gym

"Couldn't be happier" - Reece McLaren says he's "super satisfied" with results of training from new gym

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Nov 18, 2024 14:52 GMT
Reece McLaren. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
ONE MMA star Reece McLaren [Photo via ONE Championship]

ONE flyweight MMA standout Reece McLaren recognizes how vital change can be in his career, especially when he is in the thick of the chase to compete for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, the Australian star shared his thoughts on how much moving to a new gym helped him ahead of his most recent fight:

"I think the fitness work that we did, and actual MMA training, my wrestling from striking was a lot more cleaner than what I had been in the past couple of fights. So yeah, super satisfied. Couldn't be happier."
also-read-trending Trending

Previously training out of Boonchu Gym, 'Lightning' decided to switch camps and join CMBT Training Centre prior to his barnburner with Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22 this past May.

The change, driven by his desire to round out his skills, proved beneficial after he outworked 'Wolf Warrior' to win via split decision.

McLaren's next assignment will see him fight ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in his flyweight MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, set to go down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Reece McLaren hungry for improvement

Reece McLaren may have claimed his 10th triumph under the ONE banner at Hu Yong's expense, though he feels he can keep growing as a fighter.

In the post-fight interview backstage following his win over Hu, the fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA competitor said:

"Redefine, but definitely refine a fair bit too. I think there's quite a bit of room for improvement for me, and that's what I want to do, just take a grooming."

Watch the entire interview here:

youtube-cover

Edited by Harvey Leonard
