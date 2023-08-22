“Couldn’t lace Jake Paul’s boots up” - Tommy Fury unloads on KSI for not taking boxing seriously after press conference drama

Tommy Fury unloaded on KSI following all the drama that transpired at the press conference for their upcoming boxing bout on the PRIME card.

While speaking to reporters following the press conference, 'TNT' put the YouTuber-turned-boxer on blast and questioned whether he actually takes the sport seriously. He mentioned that he believes KSI is the complete opposite of Jake Paul in terms of his approach to boxing and training.

He said:

"KSI couldn't lace Jake Paul's boots up. Jake Paul's trying to learn the game of boxing. He's dedicated himself. He's got the right trainers, he's got good sparring partners, he's trying."

The unbeaten cruiserweight boxer also brought up that the YouTuber-turned-boxer appears to be too preoccupied with his other ventures. Tommy Fury mentioned that KSI isn't dedicating himself to improving and isn't serious about boxing, saying:

"This man here [KSI], he's just come off a f***ing singing tour, and now he wants to be in the ring, and now he wants be a boxer, and then one minute he's gonna be a podcast person. This game don't work like that."

It will be interesting to see whether KSI can do what Paul couldn't and hand Tommy Fury his first career loss when they meet inside the squared circle on The PRIME Card on October 14.

KSI post a message to fans doubting him ahead of fight with Tommy Fury

KSI has been vocal about one-upping fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and doing something that he was unable to do.

The 30-year-old will get that opportunity on October 14, when he fights Tommy Fury in the main event of The PRIME Card. 'TNT' is coming off a split decision win over 'The Problem Child' and is confident that he will continue his winning ways.

KSI recently tweeted a message directed toward fans that are doubting his chances against the professional boxer. He mentioned that his performance against 'TNT' will result in them changing their opinions about him, writing:

"October 14th…Just watch. Imma make you all believers"

KSI's message to fans on Twitter